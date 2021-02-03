Town Crier: This Just In

The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, "In His Eyes". This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother's Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.

Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May

The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle, initially scheduled for March 5, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021. The theme of this year’s event is "Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys." Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.