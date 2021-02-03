Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Medal of Honor recipient cancels Casper speech
Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts has canceled his appearance at Casper College, which was set for Feb. 11, and has promised to reschedule, according to Casper College Veterans Club advisor Dr. Nick Whipps.
Special classes for kids at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
Leave the parents at home for Kids Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5-12 will get to swim, play games, do a craft, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time in this safe, supervised program. $16 includes swimming and dinner.
The kids are out of school on February 12 and 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mom and Me Cupcakes for ages 4-7 with an adult will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m., on Feb. 13. Students will learn basic decorating skills on mini-cupcakes to take home for Valentine’s Day. The $18 fee covers both the adult and child.
A new beginning Knitting and Crochet class will be offered Feb. 16 to March 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ages 10 & up will learn basic skills while making an easy scarf or hat for yourself or a gift. Supplies will be available the first class and instructor, Lauren Tyson, will let students know what they will need for projects. Fee for the 5-week class is $49.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
District sets pre-kindergarten screenings
The Natrona County School District has set dates for appointments for pre-kindergarten screenings. It is highly encouraged that all incoming kindergarteners complete the screening process.
Dates are Feb. 9 and 10, Feb. 20, Feb. 23 to 25; March 2 to 4, March 9, 10 and 12, and March 16 to 18. To schedule a kindergarten screening, call 253-5434. Screenings will be held at NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd.
Relay for Life kickoff meeting Feb. 10
Relay for Life-Casper will be having its 2021 Kickoff meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the IBEW located at 691 English Drive. Team sign up and Daffodil Days fundraiser to be the focus. Meeting open to the public and interested parties.
Be my DALI-tine
The Nicolaysen Art Museum hosts be My DAli-tine for students in first through sixth grades from 1 to 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Please pre-register and pay by Feb. 10). Class size is limited.
Fees are $10 (member) and $20 (not-yet-member) per participating child
Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day better than handmade Valentine’s Day cards. We will get inspired by Salvador Dali’s colorful art, learn the basic of relief printmaking, create one-of-a-kind cards and embellish them with gems and 3-D cut-outs. Children will create up to two printing plates from which they will be able to pull multiple prints in a future. The workshop is perfect for all skill levels. All materials are included.
Children's Chorale active despite pandemic
With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children's Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.
With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children's Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.
The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, "In His Eyes". This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother's Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.
Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May
The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle, initially scheduled for March 5, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021. The theme of this year’s event is "Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys." Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.