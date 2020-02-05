Town Crier: This Just In

Collectors meet Feb. 20

The Antique Collectors and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. This month’s program will be given by Tammy Raver, a Casper native, who is actively involved with the Historic Trails Center and historical reenactment. The program will be on antique jewelry. Everyone will learn something from this program, what is a chatelaine or a lavalier? Raver will have a display table of items and will be dressed in 1800s pioneer-period clothing. Anyone from the community who is interested in the program topic is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.