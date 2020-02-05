Town Crier: This Just In

Father-Daughter Feb. 29 at dance academy
All girls are invited to wear their favorite beautiful dress and enjoy a beloved evening with their father, grandfather, uncle or special guy at 307 Dance Academy's “Woodland Fairy Dream,” on Saturday, Feb. 29. The evening will include dancing with music provided by a professional DJ, appetizers, a keepsake 5x7 portrait by a professional photographer, American Girl doll raffles and a silent auction with original hand crafted fairy homes. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at 307 Dance Academy, Once Upon a Child, Cadillac Cowgirl, and Murdoch's Ranch & Supply. A night to remember for years to come -- are fairies real? Come and see. For more information contact Tina at 307dance@gmail.com or 307-315-6297.
Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor
You have free articles remaining.
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Collectors meet Feb. 20
The Antique Collectors and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. This month’s program will be given by Tammy Raver, a Casper native, who is actively involved with the Historic Trails Center and historical reenactment. The program will be on antique jewelry. Everyone will learn something from this program, what is a chatelaine or a lavalier? Raver will have a display table of items and will be dressed in 1800s pioneer-period clothing. Anyone from the community who is interested in the program topic is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The Antique Collectors and Vintage Club will be taking nominations for its board of directors at the February meeting. They encourage members to participate, and remind all it’s time to pay your 2020 club dues.
The club will be sponsoring the Super Flea on March 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please plan to attend at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building; it’s a great time to shop for that special item.