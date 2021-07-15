Town Crier: This Just In

Fly Fish Casper Festival

Wyoming Flycasters is pleased to announce it is hosting a second Fly Fish Casper Festival on July 24, 2021, at the David Street Station. It will run from 3 to 10 p.m. It is open to the public and admission is free. Prominent guide services, fly shops, manufacturers, clothing and accessory creators and other vendors will have booths and be staffed to explain their goods and services. Wyoming Game & Fish and BLM representatives will also attend to answer questions and discuss their role in the North Platte River and other fishing waters. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from local vendors. The event will culminate with drawings for 13 raffle prizes, ranging from high end fly rods and reels to guided float trips and flies tied by local guides. Raffle tickets are available in several fly shops in the Casper area and can be purchased at the Flycasters booth at the Festival.