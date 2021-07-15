Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears from Murphy
On Monday, July 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Brad Murphy, the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Murphy will talk about the Ford Wyoming Center and Spectra Venue Management. He’ll cover how the venue faired during COVID, the new name, and what residents can expect in the next year.
A veteran of 30 years in the public assembly facility management business, Brad has been the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center since October 2016 when Spectra took over management duties for the building. Brad serves on the Executive Board of Visit Casper and the Governmental Affairs Board for the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to arriving in Casper, Brad was the executive director of the Adams Center located on the campus of the University of Montana in Missoula.
Raised on a family ranch outside of Winnett, Montana, Brad received his B.A. degree from Carroll College and M.Ed. degree from Bowling Green State University. Brad is an active member of IAVM (International Association of Venue Managers) and has achieved his Certified Venue Executive (CVE) designation through the organization.
Brad and his wife, Janay, have four children and two grandsons along with Porter the beagle who rounds out their family.
Fly Fish Casper Festival
Wyoming Flycasters is pleased to announce it is hosting a second Fly Fish Casper Festival on July 24, 2021, at the David Street Station. It will run from 3 to 10 p.m. It is open to the public and admission is free. Prominent guide services, fly shops, manufacturers, clothing and accessory creators and other vendors will have booths and be staffed to explain their goods and services. Wyoming Game & Fish and BLM representatives will also attend to answer questions and discuss their role in the North Platte River and other fishing waters. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from local vendors. The event will culminate with drawings for 13 raffle prizes, ranging from high end fly rods and reels to guided float trips and flies tied by local guides. Raffle tickets are available in several fly shops in the Casper area and can be purchased at the Flycasters booth at the Festival.
Missing NC classmates from ‘75
Please call Ellen at 259-6308 if you have info or leads.
Cyndi Anderson, Tacy Barney, Corky Bowdish, Kathy (Boyle) Jenkins, Donald Ray Bradley, Thomas Eugene Brown, Charlotte Marie Brunet, Sandra Ann (Bundy) Hansberger, Patricia Burgess, John Mark Calkins, L.P. Case, Cindy (Christensen) Jackson, Glenda Joan Clymer, Cynthia Cook, Evelyn Corrington, Jerry Cunningham, Jay Cureton, John Dalmer, Vicky (Daniels) VanDyne, John Everett Davis, Lesley Shannon Davis, Kathy (DeHerrera) Wood, Mildred Derby, Les Faucqures, Greg Gamble, Susan K. (Garrison) Cureton, Denise Lori (Gipson) Reed, Margaret L. (Groff) Skrettingland, Scott A. Gurtsak, Gregory David Harris, Pat Gordon Harvard, Gilbert Hendrick, Alba Herrera, Michelle Gwen Hopkins, Mark Howard, Trinidad Hurd, Suzanne M. Huseas, Robert Norris Jensen, Gloria King, Rian Kohls, Linda Lake, Mark C. Lloyd, Ken Lock, Vivian Long, Debbie Martin, George John Marvin, Mike D. McAdam, Mickey McAllister, Gary McMann, Thomas Wade Meyers, Cole Miller, Becky Monger, John Moore, Randy Moore, Robert Thomas Moore, Jackie (Moran) Standridge, Cheryl Murphy, Rachel Jo Nichols, Johnie Palmer, Jan (Paulson) Nelson, Jackie Penton, Elizabeth Ann Rathbun, Albert Wayne Reid, Kevin Rhodes, Charles Ross, Jean Scholz, Nancy Scott, Sandy Rae Shindelbower, Connie Speer, Thomas M. Sanders, Carla Sutte, Larry Dean Taylor, Danny Nicholas Thomas, Donna Till, Dennis L. Wilson, Susan Mary Womack, Dana Wood.
Cybersecurity boot camp for students
A new cybersecurity boot camp, the High School Cybersecurity Boot Camp, is being offered at Casper College. The limited enrollment camp is free for students who will be freshmen or higher in fall 2021 or recently graduated from high school.
The camp will use the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot, part of the ethical hacker concept. “Students will learn the basics of cybersecurity and about tech jobs. No prior experience is needed to attend this boot camp,” said Marjorie Anderson, business systems instructor. Anderson noted that students also don’t need to be good on computers to enjoy and learn from the week-long hands-on camp.
The camp will be led by cyber instructors Duane Reimer and Eric Salveggio. Two graduates of the Casper College Cybersecurity degree program, Cayley Anderson and Zach Garfield, will serve as camp counselors and join the students during lunch each day in the college’s Tobin Dining Hall.
According to Anderson, it will be valuable for everyone attending, even if they don’t plan on pursuing cybersecurity as a career: “Students can take cybersecurity training into any career they go into,” she said.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 to 6 and includes all materials, supplies, and lunch. Spaces are available for 20. Those wishing to participate must fill out a registration form available by calling Anderson at 268-3539 or manderson@caspercollege.edu.