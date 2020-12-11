Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Free virtual holiday concert Dec. 18

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and First Interstate Bank are sponsoring a free Holiday Spectacular virtually, featuring Casper area artists.

The premiere is 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 18 and features performances from organizations and individuals including Matt Stairs, Susan Stubson and Emily and Dan Quintana of Opera Wyoming. Those who enjoy the performance are asked to make an event donation which will benefit the arts organizations that have brought so much joy to Casper for so many years

A wide range of performers will be featured as a part of this special event including Opera Wyoming, Artcore, Wyoming Dance Arts, Casper College’s Choir and Chamber Orchestra, the Oil City Slickers, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Wind and Brass Ensembles, and more.

To add cheer to the evening, Backwards Distillery is putting together holiday-themed cocktails and mocktail kits, as well as family-friendly hot chocolate kits. Order yours by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, so that you can sip along from home while enjoying the evening’s entertainment.