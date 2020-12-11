Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Free virtual holiday concert Dec. 18
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and First Interstate Bank are sponsoring a free Holiday Spectacular virtually, featuring Casper area artists.
The premiere is 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 18 and features performances from organizations and individuals including Matt Stairs, Susan Stubson and Emily and Dan Quintana of Opera Wyoming. Those who enjoy the performance are asked to make an event donation which will benefit the arts organizations that have brought so much joy to Casper for so many years
A wide range of performers will be featured as a part of this special event including Opera Wyoming, Artcore, Wyoming Dance Arts, Casper College’s Choir and Chamber Orchestra, the Oil City Slickers, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Wind and Brass Ensembles, and more.
To add cheer to the evening, Backwards Distillery is putting together holiday-themed cocktails and mocktail kits, as well as family-friendly hot chocolate kits. Order yours by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, so that you can sip along from home while enjoying the evening’s entertainment.
The event will be streamed free on the WSO’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and event website. Donations will benefit the participating organizations. For more information on the event, to order Backwards beverages, or donate go to www.wyomingsymphony.org or call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Big sale at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for 50 percent off on all Christmas items. There are gifts, decorations, and holiday clothing, all at this special savings. Many items are new, still in the original packaging, ready to wrap and give.
The store is at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, local organizations helping the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!