Town Crier: This Just In

Apply for Habitat home
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is currently accepting applications for its Homeownership Program, which provides safe, affordable housing to families who live or work in Natrona County. Applications will be accepted until July 30, 2021. Download the application today at heartofwyoming.org.
For more information or to request an application by mail or e-mail, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Carnival starts Friday
Plans are in full swing for the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo July 9 to 17. Enjoy nine action packed days of fun and excitement. Beginning July 9, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival hits the Midway with the largest carnival in the state of Wyoming! Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock or Douglas Homax location and can save you big bucks. Carnival Day Passes are $30 for ride all you want, discounted from $35 on-site. Save big with advance purchase Carnival Fun Passes, which are good for all nine days of the Carnival, discounted to $85 now through noon on Parade Day, July 13, 2021. That’s a savings of over $200.
Saturday, July 10, the fun continues with the 11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival in downtown Casper brought to you by Pepsi, beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by sidewalk chalk art. Join the fun and use the sidewalks of downtown Casper as your canvas. The first 300 participants get a free t-shirt and rodeo ticket.Then it’s back to the Fairgrounds with more fun on the midway starting at noon with the Crabtree Amusement Carnival, and two exciting Monster Truck Shows at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. First come, first seated.
Sunday, July 11, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival opens at 3 p.m. And don’t miss the Open Class BBQ contest and Wine & Beer contests as locals compete for the coveted title of the Best in Natrona County.
Monday, July 12, get ready for more fun on the midway with Crabtree Amusements Carnival open at 3 p.m.
Tuesday July 13, its Casper Day, brought to you by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, seniors get in free all day long. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade at 10 a.m. It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, and this year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” After the parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon when exhibit halls, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival (where it’s Kid’s Day from noon to 5 p.m., discounted armbands are sold from noon to 3 p.m., and are good from noon to 5 p.m.,) open. New this year, don’t miss the Shark Encounter Display located at the west end of the grandstands on the Carnival Midway. The new strolling act will wow you with his talent; Brad Bodary “Human Mannequin” on the Carnival Midway daily. The first performance of the PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m., when the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeo’s in the Nation! Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Wednesday July 14, the fun continues with the gates opening at 3 p.m., and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival continues until midnight. It’s Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo sponsored by Frank’s Butcher Shop beginning at 7:30 p.m., be sure to wear your red, white and blue to show your support of our troops. Veterans and active duty military personnel get in free with valid ID.
Thursday, July 15, gates open at 3 p.m., and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival runs through midnight. KSG Capital and Casper Clinic team up to sponsor Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo. Rocky Mtn. Oncology will be selling Tough Enough To Wear Pink merchandise under the grandstands nightly. Be sure to wear your pink to the PRCA Rodeo and show your support.
Friday, July 16, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Kids Day returns from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the arena and Pepsi sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena.
Saturday July 17 is your last chance to get in on the action, don’t miss the Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 9 a.m. Crabtree Amusements Carnival, Exhibit Halls all open at noon. Hilltop Bank sponsors Finals Night at the PRCA Rodeo, come cheer on your favorites and see who walks away with the Championship Spurs sponsored by Wyoming Signs.
More information can be found online or by calling 235.5775.
Caps 4 Kids at senior center
Central Wyoming Senior Center is opening for group activities. Those who have not had the COVID vaccine will still be required to wear a mask. This will allow Caps 4 Kids to begin gathering once again. Our meeting will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. I expect there is a large supply of yarn available for knitting or crocheting caps for "kids." If any of you need patterns, let us know at our meeting on July 28. Please call the senior center at 265-4678 if you have questions concerning this group. They will put you in touch with one of our crafters. Hope to see you toward the end of the month.
Elks family picnic Aug. 21
Elks Family Picnic in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge. Meat and beverages will be provided by the lodge. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share with everyone. Please bring your own plates, eating utensils and lawn chairs. Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family games for the older kids and the younger ones as well. The lodge is also hosting a car show that is open to the public. Register and Shine, 8 to 10 a.m. If you have an old car and would like to show it off, bring it down and register your car. Awards at 2 p.m. You may register that morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.