Town Crier: This Just In

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo set

Saturday, July 10, the fun continues with the 11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival in downtown Casper brought to you by Pepsi, beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by sidewalk chalk art. Join the fun and use the sidewalks of downtown Casper as your canvas. The first 300 participants get a free t-shirt and rodeo ticket.Then it’s back to the Fairgrounds with more fun on the midway starting at noon with the Crabtree Amusement Carnival, and two exciting Monster Truck Shows at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. First come, first seated.

Tuesday July 13, its Casper Day, brought to you by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, seniors get in free all day long. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade at 10 a.m. It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, and this year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” After the parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon when exhibit halls, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival (where it’s Kid’s Day from noon to 5 p.m., discounted armbands are sold from noon to 3 p.m., and are good from noon to 5 p.m.,) open. New this year, don’t miss the Shark Encounter Display located at the west end of the grandstands on the Carnival Midway. The new strolling act will wow you with his talent; Brad Bodary “Human Mannequin” on the Carnival Midway daily. The first performance of the PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m., when the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeo’s in the Nation! Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.