Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears about Interact

On Monday, October 26, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome representative from the Casper Interact Club as presenters at its noon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. Interact clubs bring together high school students to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Interact clubs are asked to organize and participate in at least two projects every year. Casper interact members recently assisted in Rotary’s multi-club Buck Off Polio Fun Run, and recently committed to their first major project. Club leaders will share about their current projects and activities.

Chili and cornbread for healthcare

Health care workers are invited to stop by Primrose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday for a free meal to go of chili and cornbread, made by the Primrose chef. We know you’re busy, but if you can, please RSVP at 266-4800. When you stop by, you’ll be entered to win a Keurig K-Mini Plus. (Simply enter with your business card). Stay warm, have a fantastic weekend and we’ll see you on Tuesday.

Trick or treat at Elks

Trick or Treat at the Elks Lodge Saturday October 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. All candy prepackaged in little Halloween bags. Open to all kids. Any questions, call Harvey at 267-2166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.