Town Crier: This Just In

CC veterans’ roll call Wednesday

The Casper College Veterans Club will be holding its fourth annual Veterans Roll Call on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

The National Roll Call, an initiative of Eastern Kentucky University, is a Veterans Day event to honor those who have served, are serving, or have fallen.

The National Roll Call project aims to make Veteran’s Day on every campus a special time of appreciation and reflection.

“In that spirit, Casper College will be calling the names of all who have been killed in action since the war on terror started,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator.

According to Whipps, anyone interested in participating in the roll call can show up at Casper College in front of the Union/University building any time during the day.

Those wishing to call names or reserve a particular name they would like to call, should contact Ronald Yanaga, Veterans Club president, at ron.yanaga@mycc.caspercollege.edu.

