 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

CC veterans’ roll call Wednesday

The Casper College Veterans Club will be holding its fourth annual Veterans Roll Call on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

The National Roll Call, an initiative of Eastern Kentucky University, is a Veterans Day event to honor those who have served, are serving, or have fallen.

The National Roll Call project aims to make Veteran’s Day on every campus a special time of appreciation and reflection.

“In that spirit, Casper College will be calling the names of all who have been killed in action since the war on terror started,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator.

According to Whipps, anyone interested in participating in the roll call can show up at Casper College in front of the Union/University building any time during the day.

Those wishing to call names or reserve a particular name they would like to call, should contact Ronald Yanaga, Veterans Club president, at ron.yanaga@mycc.caspercollege.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ name…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News