Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Dance at the Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20, at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.

Rotarians talk global

On Monday, March 22, the Rotary Club of Casper will hear about the education, water and sanitation global grant project in the township outside of Makhanda (Grahamtown), South Africa. at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The program will be presented by Rotarians Julia Heemstra, Past District Governors Ken Small and Stuart Palmer of the Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and Past President Gavin Keeton “zooming in” from Makhanda, South Africa. Rotary Club members and their guests will learn about how the Rotary Club of Casper can participate in providing clean water to students, keeping schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing student achievement scores in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

Red Hats do lunch