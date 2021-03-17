Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Dance at the Eagles
Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20, at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.
Rotarians talk global
On Monday, March 22, the Rotary Club of Casper will hear about the education, water and sanitation global grant project in the township outside of Makhanda (Grahamtown), South Africa. at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The program will be presented by Rotarians Julia Heemstra, Past District Governors Ken Small and Stuart Palmer of the Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and Past President Gavin Keeton “zooming in” from Makhanda, South Africa. Rotary Club members and their guests will learn about how the Rotary Club of Casper can participate in providing clean water to students, keeping schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing student achievement scores in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.
Red Hats do lunch
There will be a Red Hat luncheon at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 25, at the Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Ln. Your hostesses will be Donna Jones 235-1148, Ann Pfaff 234-9874, Margaret Schaffer 267-8793. Please call one of the Hostesses to confirm your reservation.
Spring Break Camp at rec
Spring Break is almost here and the Casper Recreation Center has some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 12. Sign up your children for the Spring Break Camp that runs March 29 to April 2, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, ice skating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and swimming on Tuesday and Thursday. The fee for the entire camp is $90 or there are a limited number of daily registrations for $19 per day.
Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.
Easter Egg Hunt April 3
Easter Egg Hunt in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge, starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. For ages 1 or walking to 12 years of age. Bring all the kiddos down for a fun filled time of finding eggs and getting prizes. For more information call 234-4839. This is open to the public.