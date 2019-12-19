Town Crier: This Just In

Christmas Eve at OSL
Christ is born! All are welcome on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, for joyous worship with candlelight, special music and Holy Communion at Our Saviour’s Lutheran, 318 E. 6th St. 5 p.m. worship with children and families in mind; 7:30 p.m., mid-evening worship; 11 p.m. a special late-night worship.
Open house at Bishop Home
Season’s greetings from the Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., to the community of Casper. Let’s celebrate together on Saturday, December 28, 2019 and “Slip into 2020” by joining an open tour day of some of Casper’s oldest and most fascinating history. Received new slippers for Christmas? Grab them and come over between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to tour the home dressed for the holidays and sip cider and cookies afterwards. Tour guides will assist in learning about this 1907 home preserved for community benefit. Admission fee of $2.20 per person. Parking behind the home off Lincoln. For more information visit, www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277. Looking forward to starting the new year with you.
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for all ages, child and adult, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, from January 5 through February 2. The program will run for five consecutive Sundays in a row.
Classes start promptly at 1:30 p.m. and organizers advise arriving early for best parking and time to gear up.
You have free articles remaining.
Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Nordic Trail Center. Also available is online registration, http://bit.ly/2BTcV1U.
Look for updated information on the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page.
Required are ski passes, (available at the lodge, ski stores and the Natrona County Roads, Parks, and Bridges office, 538 SW Wyoming Blvd, Mills), and a signed Risk and Release Form, available with registration form.
Fees: Nordic Club members $100 for first person; $80 additional family member/s; nonmember $80 for first person; $70 for additional family member/s. Nordic Club membership included with lesson fees.
Questions: Call Tori at 259-9299.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola, and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.