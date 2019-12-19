Town Crier: This Just In

Christmas Eve at OSL

Open house at Bishop Home

Season’s greetings from the Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., to the community of Casper. Let’s celebrate together on Saturday, December 28, 2019 and “Slip into 2020” by joining an open tour day of some of Casper’s oldest and most fascinating history. Received new slippers for Christmas? Grab them and come over between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to tour the home dressed for the holidays and sip cider and cookies afterwards. Tour guides will assist in learning about this 1907 home preserved for community benefit. Admission fee of $2.20 per person. Parking behind the home off Lincoln. For more information visit, www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277. Looking forward to starting the new year with you.