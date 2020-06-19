Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets on sale

Garth Brooks is set for a drive-in concert event on June 27. The drive in concert screening will be shown on the big screen on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. All tickets must be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and no tickets will be available through the venue box office. The gates of the Casper Events Center will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Concession and gate entrance details will be announced shortly.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms.

Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

