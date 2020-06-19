Town Crier: This Just In

Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets on sale
Garth Brooks is set for a drive-in concert event on June 27. The drive in concert screening will be shown on the big screen on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. All tickets must be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and no tickets will be available through the venue box office. The gates of the Casper Events Center will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Concession and gate entrance details will be announced shortly.
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms.
Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
Sidewalk chalk fest goes virtual
The 10th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is going virtual for 2020. The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is free and open to all ages and talent levels on Saturday, July 11. The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival will begin at 8 a.m. on the sidewalks throughout Casper. Chalk will be provided when you pre-register at the Fairgrounds Arena Offices or use your own chalk and register online through any of Townsquare Media Casper’s mobile apps and sites, k2radio.com, mycountry955.com, kisscasper.com, jackfmcasper.com, caspercowboy.com and rock967online.com or at centralwyomingfair.com. The first 300 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt featuring last year’s artwork selection, compliments of Pepsi-Cola of Casper. Don’t forget to upload a photo of your artwork on the Facebook Event Page for a chance to be featured on next year’s t-shirt.
Tall Tales class online with hands-on component
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting its monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the topic of the July class is “Tall Tales.” Participants will develop their creativity and explore their powers of exaggeration through storytelling. This is a free virtual class with a hands-on component (an activity box), and you may join it live from your own home via Zoom on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m.
Online sign-ups are required in advance so they can provide you with a link to the invitation-only class. In addition, the first 25 Casper-area families to sign up four days or more in advance will be given a special Storyteller’s Box. The box will include supplies for a storytelling puppet and an exaggeration game to spark your imagination. To sign up and receive your free Storyteller’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m.: https://tinyurl.com/hohclub.
Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center will be delivering the Storyteller’s Boxes (contact-free) to local enrollees on Wednesday, July 8. You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the July 7 deadline, however you will not receive a Storyteller’s Box. Sign-ups will be accepted until noon on July 10.
While Hands-on History Club classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) should be supervised by an adult.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!