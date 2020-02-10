Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Sweetheart Bowl results
The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament, was held February 8 at The 307 Sunrise. The results are as follows: Team, 1., The Misfits (Marla Whitaker, Zelda Jensen, Alice Palmer, Phyllis Rufenacht) 2,799; 2., Some Beeches (Renae Berlinger, Mysty Deveraux, Donna Morton, Jaime Moler) 2,794; 3., Pin Blasters (Lyla Harmon, Laurie McNally, Vivian Murphy, Julene Lindberg) 2,724; 4., Girls with Balls (Pat Jensen, Ann Robinson, Karen Tomasini, Caryn Schulenberg) 2,702. High series, Laurie McNally, 497. High game, Donna Morton, 192.
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken fried steak with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Cory McDaniel at senior center
Come dance to music by Cory McDaniel's band at the Senior Center from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, February 15. All ages are welcome, admission is $6 for everyone 15 or older. We may have potluck snacks after 8 and some door prize drawings after 9:15.
Apply for instrument giveaway
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Hill Music Company are currently accepting applications for the 5th Annual 2020 Instrument Giveaway. Students grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to win a brand new “step up” wind or string instrument by submitting an essay on “what my instrument means to me.” Applications are due March 20 and require recommendations from educators. The student selected as the winner must be able to attend Hill Music Company’s annual sale in Casper on May 1 or 2 to select their new instrument.
For so many students, a new step-up instrument can make all of the difference — especially as they begin to think about their futures as young musicians post-graduation — but often, the cost of a new instrument is too great for students and parents to take on. Please help us spread the word to young musicians who could benefit from a prize like this.
For more information and to download the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.
Library closed Presidents Day
The Library will be closed in recognition of Presidents Day on Monday, February 17. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Needle Guild Feb. 18
The Casper Needle Guild will meet at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 East Fourth Street. India Hayford will continue her Stitch of the Month series with the Palestrina Stitch. For further information, please contact Ann Hudson at 265-5510.
Humanities book discussion
In participation with the Casper College Humanities Festival, the Natrona County Library will be hosting this year’s book discussion on Tuesday, February 18 at 5 p.m., in the Thomas Empey Studio Theatre at Casper College. Pick up a copy of the book at the Library’s 2nd Floor desk. Books will be available for free on a first come, first served basis. The Yellow Wallpaper Book Club Discussion will be moderated by Georgia Wheatley, and will immediately follow a special performance by student performers from the Casper College Production. “The Yellow Wallpaper,” written in 1892 by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, illustrates early beliefs surrounding the mental and physical health of women. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
3D Printer intro and demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library's 3D printer on Tuesday, February 18 at 4 p.m., in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The 3D printer is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Baking soda and colored vinegar eruptions are always a crowd pleaser. I mean, what’s not to like? They’re fun. They’re fizzy. And they’re colorful. They are so beautiful that you can even make art projects using the eruptions. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join us on Wednesday, February 19 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for this fun (and messy!) crafting program. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
The Man in the Arena
Attend a talk on Teddy Roosevelt and his love of books at Natrona County Library on February 19 at 6:30 p.m. “The Man in The Arena” is a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt - the essential American. Owen Wister, who knew him well, called him "the most American American who ever lived!" There is no subject about which he did not thirst for knowledge: history, politics, philosophy, nature, linguistics, taxidermy, poetry - the list is endless. He loved books - he read in seven languages, including Portuguese. He wrote books - 36 books in all on a bewildering variety of subjects. He was a man who loved to talk philology with Harvard professors and bug collections with six-year-olds. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Can't get enough of Teddy Roosevelt? Join scholar and actor, Derek Evans, at his one-man Artcore show, "TR!," on February 18 at 7:30 p.m., at Restoration Church, and get ready to "speak softly and carry a big stick."
Insta for business
Join us at the library for lunch to learn about mastering Instagram for business. With the right simple strategies, Instagram can go from a daunting marketing task to a powerful business-building tool. In this session, you will learn actionable tips, best-practices and fool-proof ways to leverage Instagram to build an audience, connect with your customers and add to your bottom line. This session is best suited towards those who have a grasp of Instagram's basic functionality, have already created their business account, and want to learn how to more effectively connect to their customers. Presented by Amanda Scherlin of Visit Casper, in partnership with the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Free lunch provided by Bohemian Burrito for those that register in advance. Join us in the Crawford Room at noon on Feb. 20, for this exciting and informative event. Register at www.wyomingwomen.org/event-info/casper-business-workshop-lunch-dos-and-donts-of-mastering-instagram. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4teens @4
Upcycle a vinyl record with decorative paint markers (and a smidge of creativity!) to create beautiful mandalas for teens. Relax, unwind and create–it’s the perfect process art activity. The Natrona County Library will host a fun and retro (how many teens have listened to music from a record before?) craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, February 20, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Genealogy workshop
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 20, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. This month's presenter is Pat Parton, and she will be discussing tips and tricks for effectively navigating Ancestry.com and its many features, including its collection of genealogical and historical records. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Leather working
Are you prone to losing your keys, wallet, spare change, earrings, or maybe even your mind? Learn how to make a small leather valet tray to keep your life organized using the Natrona County Library's leatherworking equipment at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, in the Creation Station. We can’t promise it will help with your mental health, though… Register online at bit.ly/LWvalet. All supplies provided at no cost. Limit of eight participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Humanities festival family afternoon
In participation with the Casper College Humanities Festival, the library will be hosting a family afternoon of “Mystery, Madness, and Mayhem,” complete with safari crafts, pizza, and a showing of 1995’s classic movie based on the 1981 children’s book, Jumanji. Join us at the library in the Crawford Room at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, for this crazy fun afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Shrove Tuesday at St. Mark's
St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott will host its traditional pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Shrove Tuesday is observed the day before Lent starts on Ash Wednesday. There will be a freewill offering that will go to a local charity. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
Help for rural preschoolers
For a second year, families across Wyoming can prepare their children for kindergarten at home, at no cost, thanks to a $14.2 million federal grant. The United States Department of Education awarded the nonprofit organization, Waterford.org an Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Expansion Grant with the goal of bridging the early learning gap for rural preschool-aged children through the Waterford UPSTART program.
"Many families prosper in rural and remote areas where accessing quality early learning programs is difficult,” said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Small communities may not offer early learning programs, low-income or otherwise, which causes inequity in education opportunities. Waterford UPSTART addresses the equity issue by offering personalized, high-quality, parent-guided early education in the home. The Waterford UPSTART program does not depend on a bureaucracy—it's at the community level."
The pilots are enrolling for year two in Wyoming, North Dakota, and Idaho. South Dakota and Montana are also now enrolling for 2020. Go to www.waterfordupstart.org Spots are limited and enrollment ends June 22, 2020. Rural restrictions apply.
An evening of sunshine at CC
Sunshine 2.0 will present an exciting evening of entertainment, “An Evening of Sunshine,” at Casper College Friday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of Sign Fest 2020.
Sunshine 2.0 is a professional deaf traveling theater troupe based at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, New York, according to its website. “Sunshine 2.0 performances involve the amazing use of movement, juggling, magic, and other entertaining physical elements.”
Sunshine 2.0 specializes in creative performances designed around STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — information. A sign language interpreter for those hearing members of the audience will be provided,” said Gail Schenfisch, ASL instructor at Casper College.
“This evening presentation will be the culmination of Sign Fest 2020, a four-day collaborative educational experience supported by the Casper College Foundation and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Carl D. Perkins, and the Wyoming Department of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services to promote a deeper understanding of ASL and deafness,” Schenfisch noted.
Sign Fest 2020 features programming for approximately 250 students enrolled in ASL classes at Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School. The festival offers activities that include linguistic and cultural enrichment and hands-on events, which make learning about the language from native speakers more accessible, according to Schenfisch. Friday, approximately 200 deaf and hard-of-hearing students from around the state will partake in a performance and workshops presented by Sunshine 2.0. Saturday, there will be a Wyoming Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf workshop presented in ASL only for interpreters of the deaf and students of ASL who are considering a career in ASL interpreting.
“An Evening of Sunshine” performed by Sunshine 2.0 will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the festival or the American Sign Language Studies associate degree program at Casper College, contact Schenfisch at 268-2588 or gschenfisch@caspercollege.edu.
STOMP comes in April
Spectra Venue Management and the Ramkota Hotel are pleased to announce that STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will stop at the Casper Events Center at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Tickets go on sale at 11:30 a.m., this Friday. Ticket prices are $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets will be available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Plus, check out the Wine & Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don't delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.