Town Crier: This Just In

Insta for business

Join us at the library for lunch to learn about mastering Instagram for business. With the right simple strategies, Instagram can go from a daunting marketing task to a powerful business-building tool. In this session, you will learn actionable tips, best-practices and fool-proof ways to leverage Instagram to build an audience, connect with your customers and add to your bottom line. This session is best suited towards those who have a grasp of Instagram's basic functionality, have already created their business account, and want to learn how to more effectively connect to their customers. Presented by Amanda Scherlin of Visit Casper, in partnership with the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Free lunch provided by Bohemian Burrito for those that register in advance. Join us in the Crawford Room at noon on Feb. 20, for this exciting and informative event. Register at www.wyomingwomen.org/event-info/casper-business-workshop-lunch-dos-and-donts-of-mastering-instagram. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.