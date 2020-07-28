Town Crier: This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Updated food pantry list

  • Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
  • Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
  • Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
  • First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646 
  • First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com
  • Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
  • Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
  • Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. grab and go format. 265-0242
  • Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m. lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m. dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m. and dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m. The mission will also distribute 60 food pantry boxes on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. first come first served until the boxes are gone.
  • Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-715 
  • Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
