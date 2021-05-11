Town Crier: This Just In

Send cards to Mrs. Powell
The beloved kindergarten teacher at St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, Loraine Powell, is retiring after 31 years in the classroom. She has been a blessing to so many and former students, parents, co-workers, community members and friends are welcome to send well wishes to her. Cards and well wishes can be sent to the school, addressed Loraine Powell, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604.
Teen Writers meet May 13
Come check out the library’s monthly teen program, Teen Writers, at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 13, in the Teen Zone. The monthly meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 14, in the Crawford Room. Registration is required. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the Library on the second Friday of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to industrial Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Heavy Duty 4452 sewing machine at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 14. You’ll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer industrial sewing machines at any MAP facility. “CRFT175” covers intermediate sewing best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with a more industrial machine capable of sewing through leather and thicker materials.Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you’ve learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
CC graduation Friday
Thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Casper College is returning to an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m., on Friday in the Ford Wyoming Center.
Over 250 students will march, including several from the class of 2020. This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Marija Bakic. Bakic was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges.
According to Linda Nichols, registrar, higher education mandates require participants to wear a face mask. All commencement participants will follow the revised social distancing protocols established by Governor Mark Gordon’s health orders for schools.
In honor of the college’s 75th anniversary, all graduates participating in commencement will receive a special 75th-anniversary/Class of 2021 face mask.
Because the Ford Wyoming Center lifted restrictions May 1, there is not a capacity limit for spectators. The WFC also does not have a mask mandate or social distancing requirements.
The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and will also be available to view online at caspercollege.edu/offices-services/records/commencement/livestream.
Take & make for kids & tweens: Paper helicopters
In this at-home flying, twirling craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own paper helicopters. This fun activity requires a little bit of engineering, a smidge of creative thinking, and a lot of fun. Starting May 17, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own paper helicopter at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Mondays: Tween Cooking Club meets the kitchen a la cart
Students in grades 4 to 6 are invited to join us at the library for a special edition of Tween Cooking Club at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 17. Take a tour of the Kitchen a la Cart (our new mobile kitchen) and create a yummy treat. All supplies provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs
Wyoming Reads literacy celebration
The annual Wyoming Reads celebration will be held at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for local first graders. Parking and public computers will be unavailable throughout this time, and Tiny Tots StoryTime will be cancelled this week.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge at 3 p.m., on May 18. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library: Windy Hair Day
Crazy weather may keep us inside, but is great inspiration for reading about the wind and then creating some windy day hair paintings with straws. Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 19, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this breezy story time and craft program where they will blow their own crazy hair paintings. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets
In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Potluck at Della’s
The Red Hatters luncheon for May is Thursday, May 20, a potluck at Della’s home. You can bring anything you want. If you have a favorite dish or just want to run by the store is up to you. Our hostesses for May are Della Works, Kathy Morgan and Jeanne Dietrich. Please call one of the hostesses for directions to Della’s home, and to make reservations. Della 234-8649, Kathy 631-4030 or Jeanne 234-2877. Looking forward to seeing everyone.
Genealogy workshop on Zoom
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, via Zoom online meetings. This month, Elaine Hayes will present “How Did We Get Here? The History and Genealogy of Immigration to America.” This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Once registered, the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 21, in the Creation Station. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Big street festival May 22
Joshua’s Storehouse presents a summer fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at 334 S. Wolcott St. Enjoy live music from six musicians and or bands, more than 20 vendors, face painting, a chalk art contest, fun and games, a 50/50 raffle and enjoy lunch for $2. The event, Joshua’s largest of the year, is sponsored by Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
Afternoon Book Club (7th-8th grade)
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the 2015 realistic fiction book, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” written by Ali Benjamin. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper Marathon June 6
The 18th Annual Casper Marathon will be held on June 6, 2021. We want to thank our many sponsors that made the race possible this year.
There are four distances to participate — Full Marathon, Full Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, and 9.3 K.
The Full Marathon, Marathon Relay and Half Marathon start at 6 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and end at Crossroads Park.
Pacers from BEAST Pacing will be participating to help you meet your finish time goal.
The 9.3 K starts at 7 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and also ends at Crossroads Park. All proceeds from the 9.3 K distance will be donated to the Hope House in Casper. The 9.3 K event is open to walkers, runners, families, and those in strollers. This is a great way to contribute to this local non-profit organization.
All participants receive a very cool long sleeve tech race shirt, finisher medal and an abundance of food and beverages at the finish line hosted by Mic Ultra and Pepsi of Casper.
Packet pick-up is being held at Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 4 and 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Local vendors will be providing an expo catering to the running community. Ludovico Pizza is providing a pasta dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets to the pasta dinner are $15 per person.
Gruner Brothers Brewing is hosting The .262 Beer Run on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. This is a race for everyone and includes a race bib, the coveted .262 sticker, a beer cup, bragging rights and the opportunity to win prizes.
We are also seeking volunteers to help on race day at aid stations and street crossings.
Registration for the marathon and volunteer opportunities is available at:
Medal of Honor recipient speaks at CC
MMedal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at Casper College Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the school’s “Freedom’s Never Free,” World War II traveling memorial.
According to Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator, Pitts will be speaking on commitment, sacrifice and his time with Chosen Company and its heroic struggle to survive in the mountains of Afghanistan.
Pitts was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan July 13, 2008, when a well-organized Anti-Afghan Force consisting of over 200 members initiated a close proximity sustained and complex assault against 49 Americans occupying Wanat Vehicle Patrol Base. An immediate wave of rocket-propelled grenade rounds engulfed the Observation Post wounding Pitts and inflicting heavy casualties.
Once rescued, Sgt. Pitts spent over a year recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before being medically discharged in 2009.
Pitts’ presentation is free and open to the public and sponsored by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services and the Casper College Foundation. The presentation will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall, located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
CC holds field science camp for youth
Casper College is offering a field science camp for elementary students currently in the fourth or fifth grade. The camp will run June 14-18 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Beth Wisely, who holds a doctorate in geology and teaches geology at Casper College, the deadline for early registration is Friday, May 14. The registration site can be found at https://sites.google.com/caspercollege.edu/summer-field-science-2019/home.
The five-day camp will provide field experience for those students who have an interest in science and nature. “This is a great way to get your fourth and fifth graders outdoors this summer and excited about nature and discovery,” said Wisely. “Instructors include geologists, biologists, and educators who invite your children to share in the wonders of the natural world of Wyoming, close to home.”
Students will participate in field trips throughout the area to learn about the local plants, animals, rocks, and fossils. They will visit Casper city parks, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, the Alcova/Pathfinder area, Casper Mountain, Bates Creek, and the Speas Fish Hatchery.
The cost per student is $100 and $120 after May 14. The camp is limited to the first 20 students, with others placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available. Vans will leave from and return to the Casper College campus each day.
For more information or to register, contact Jessie Anderson at 473-6886 or jessiewyo@wyoming.com or Wisely at 268-2233 or bwisely@caspercollege.edu.
Iron Elk poker run June 26-27
The 9th annual “Iron Elk” Motorcycle Poker Run is June 26-27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40 per hand per person. This will be a overnight Poker Run to Black Hawk, Colorado. Join your Elk friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or call Casper Elks Lodge at 237-2432 or Kris at 259-7455 or Ron at 315-7842. Open to the public and any vehicles.