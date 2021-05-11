Town Crier: This Just In

Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets

In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Potluck at Della’s

The Red Hatters luncheon for May is Thursday, May 20, a potluck at Della’s home. You can bring anything you want. If you have a favorite dish or just want to run by the store is up to you. Our hostesses for May are Della Works, Kathy Morgan and Jeanne Dietrich. Please call one of the hostesses for directions to Della’s home, and to make reservations. Della 234-8649, Kathy 631-4030 or Jeanne 234-2877. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Genealogy workshop on Zoom