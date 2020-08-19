Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Robinson bridge dedication Sept. 1
The Dr. Leonard L. Robinson Memorial Bridge dedication takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with remarks by Gov. Mark Gordon, Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, WyDOT director Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Luke Reiner and Robinson's daughter, Pamela Robinson.
The location for the dedication is Interstate Park, 123 W. E St., across from Starbucks and the Clarion Inn. Parking is available courtesy of the Clarion Inn.
Robinson survived the 1942 Bataan Death March, followed by 3-1/2 years of slave labor in Japan. After the war, he finished his engineering degree, worked for Martin Marietta to perfect the early jet aircraft ejection seat and later completed a doctorate of theology through Northwestern University. He was a friend to all and a dedicated family man. He dedicated his retirement years as a pastor in north Casper, helping veterans, rodeo cowboys, the sick and people down on their luck.
Food will be served at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. Colors will be presented by the NCHS Mustang Battalion. Master of ceremonies is Kim Walker. The event is organized by Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum. For more information, call Joe MacGuire at 333-3653.
Thanks to friends of Hawk Springs
The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.
Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.
I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers
Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.
COVID-19 has changed the landscape of everything, but the need to raise funds hasn’t changed. In 2020, there are two ways to join in the fundraising goal. You may suppor as a “virtual guest” by visiting the fundraising page at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020. You have the capability to join as an individual, join a team or create a team. You will have access to bid on silent auction items or make a cash donation. Compete with friends, family and coworkers to see who can raise the most funds via the team option.
Would you still like to see the group in person? Join them for the “Rock Solid” event scheduled for Thursday, September 24, at the Ralph Ballard Academy, 351 N. Lennox St. There will be live music, a cocktail hour, a meal catered by Occasions by Cory and 2019 Rock Solid sponsors will be retired. Following, there will be a live auction for 2020 Rock Solid sponsorships and four unique pieces created for the version of “Flea Market Flip.” Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020.
