Town Crier: This Just In

The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.

Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.

I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers

Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.