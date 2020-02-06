Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Free breakfast at market this Saturday
Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been cultivating community since 2012. You are invited to a free breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Winter Market, located inside the Good Food Hub at 420 West First Street in downtown Casper. Meet your neighbors and shake the hands of your food producers, too. The market is open every Saturday until the end of May from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Along with the free hot breakfast, local coffee roasted by Pathfinder Coffee Project will be featured.
Winter Farmers Market vendors will be on site, as they are each Saturday, selling their locally made food and products. Cash, cards and EBT are accepted.
Products include jams and jellies, baked goods, salsas, coffee and tea, tinctures, fresh cut greens and so much more.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
For more information on all of the work Wyoming Food for Thought Project does, please visit the website at www.wyfftp.org.
Valentine's skate Feb. 14
You have free articles remaining.
Come skate to romantic music and warm-up with a hot beverage from the concession stand during the Valentine’s Skate on Friday, February 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Admission and skate rental for two is $7.75. Children four years old and under are always free with a paid admission. Don’t miss out on all the Valentine’s fun at the Casper Ice Arena.
Fort welcomes traveling exhibit
The Wyoming State Museum's traveling exhibit "Artifact: A Cultural Heritage," will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from February 5 through April 25, 2020. This exhibit features photographs by Mike McClure that capture Wyoming's diverse cultural landscapes, from prehistoric times to more recent history, many of which are disappearing. The 38 panels on view in Casper depict the central Wyoming portion of the original 2008 "Artifact" exhibit.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Winter admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, and the phone number is 235-8462.
New self defense clinic Feb. 22
A new self-defense clinic will be held at the Casper Recreation Center on February 22. This clinic for ages 16 and over will teach awareness and insight on how to avoid getting into compromising situations that might arise with other people. Learn techniques that can be used in everyday life as well as in situations where you might need to defend yourself. Walk away with insight and direction on knowing not only how to avoid a compromising situation but how to confront and escape it if necessary. Instructor Jessica McQuistion has over 20 years of experience and has been teaching Martial Arts for seven years. There will be an on-your-own lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Pre-registration is required. For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at www.activecasper.com.
First Saturday study March 7
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on March 7 will be on the Gospel in the Old Testament. The group will look at how symbolism and types in the Old Testament point to the Gospel and teaching of Jesus in the New Testament. If you have trouble with the Old Testament, then this is a study for you. The group meets at 9 a.m. at 3030 S. Poplar and refreshments are provided. This is an interactive, interdenominational study. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
Biz workshop March 19
Always dreamed of starting a business? Starting a business can be very exciting, but going into debt isn’t. This free, interactive workshop (lunch included) from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 19, at the library's Crawford Room will dive into several business ideas you can start for $5,000 or less. When you leave, you will have a good understanding if entrepreneurship is for you. The workshop will cover many areas of business ownership and provide resources for more information. Presented by Debbie Gorski of the Wyoming Women's Business Center, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop and complimentary lunch will be held in the downstairs Crawford Room. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.