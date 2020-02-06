Town Crier: This Just In

A new self-defense clinic will be held at the Casper Recreation Center on February 22. This clinic for ages 16 and over will teach awareness and insight on how to avoid getting into compromising situations that might arise with other people. Learn techniques that can be used in everyday life as well as in situations where you might need to defend yourself. Walk away with insight and direction on knowing not only how to avoid a compromising situation but how to confront and escape it if necessary. Instructor Jessica McQuistion has over 20 years of experience and has been teaching Martial Arts for seven years. There will be an on-your-own lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Pre-registration is required. For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at www.activecasper.com.