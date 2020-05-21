Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

Apply for transportation, childcare help

The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.

This week, the board of advisers for the relief fund have moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.

Residents seeking assistance are now able to apply for up to $350 per family. Interested parties can call 237-9367 to set up an appointment to “drive through” the United Way’s 350 Big Horn Road location and complete an intake form and provide an invoice from their licensed day care provider. Payments will be processed and made directly to those providers on residents’ behalf. Individuals will be served on a first come first serve basis.

Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via the Facebook page as well as the COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.