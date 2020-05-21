Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Apply for transportation, childcare help
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund created in March to meet the needs of residents experiencing loss of employment or income resources directly related to COVID-19 grew to over $125,000 and has so far provided rental, mortgage and utility assistance to those in need.
This week, the board of advisers for the relief fund have moved to expand support from this fund to include Childcare and Transportation Assistance.
Residents seeking assistance are now able to apply for up to $350 per family. Interested parties can call 237-9367 to set up an appointment to “drive through” the United Way’s 350 Big Horn Road location and complete an intake form and provide an invoice from their licensed day care provider. Payments will be processed and made directly to those providers on residents’ behalf. Individuals will be served on a first come first serve basis.
Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via the Facebook page as well as the COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.
Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237-9367.
The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100 percent of all funds benefiting families and individuals.
Graduations live streamed, families only in attendance
In order to follow social distancing and health guidelines provided by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, high school graduation ceremonies in Natrona County will be limited attendance for students and their immediate family members only. Specific details for graduates and their families have been shared by the individual high schools.
The community may participate by viewing a Livestream provided by Townsquare Media, made possible by the McMurry Foundation.
Viewers can watch the Livestream from home by tuning into 104.7 KISS-FM’s YouTube Channel, or via KISS-FM’s Facebook Live – complete instructions and links available at kisscasper.com, and all ceremonies will be separately archived for later viewing.
• KWHS livestream will start at 7 p.m. on May 28, 2020; NCHS graduation livestream will start at 7 p.m. on May 29, 2020; Roosevelt Livestream will start at 2:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020; Midwest High School has identified an alternative plan to accommodate their community stakeholders -- please see the school for additional details on ceremony attendance.
The Casper Events Center will remain limited access for only graduates and their immediate family members during the fireworks show at the conclusion of the ceremonies. They encourage community members to enjoy the show from their homes and celebrate the Class of 2020.
Spring, summer at Methodist thrift
Come see spring and summer in action at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come shop the treasures of new and gently used items. With the fight against the coronavirus, businesses just beginning to open, families can find great prices on clothing, shoes, accessories,housewares, bedding and linens, crafts, books, CD’s, DVD’s, and decorative items. We even have grab bags for the kids! All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
