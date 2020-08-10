Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Oil, acrylic workshop Friday
Sheri McCoid's intermediate oil and acrylic workshop on August 14 at Art 321 will focus on learning new exercises that help artists rethink how they see color. Cost is $45 or $85. The first day will focus on each artist's creative goals and introducing the new exercises through guided practice. The second day will focus on pulling it all together into new pieces by each participant and application of the exercises.
This workshop will focus on concepts like: Composition, values, hues, intensity, negative spacing, balance of painting, areal and linear perspective, color mixing, notan, etc.
ASL services and other accommodations available upon request.
Supply list and more details at: https://casperartguild.org/workshops.html.
Visit Oregon Trail sites virtually
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. As a follow up to our sold-out Oregon Trail sites driving tour program held on August 8, we will be conducting a free virtual Zoom class using the same topic on Saturday, August 15t at 10 a.m.
If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. will receive a free activity supplies box delivered safely to their homes.
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we can provide you with class information and send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is August 11, but you may sign up to join us as late as Friday, August 14 at 5 p.m.
QPR training Aug. 15
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is presenting a QPR training on suicide prevention at 11 a.m.,. on Saturday, August 15. The training is open to everyone and there is no charge. It will be held at the Casper Recreation Center (1801 E 4th street) in the Sage Studio.
The training will teach people about the current suicide problem, how to identify someone that might be suicidal and how to try to get them help. Wyoming ranks as the second highest state of suicides per capita. The task force provides free education to any organization concerning suicide prevention and can be reached at natronacountysuicideprevention.org or by calling 307-233-4277.
Private school needs teacher
Excel Academy Private School is currently accepting applications for a full-time math/science teaching position. This position will be with students ranging from grades 3-9. Current infant, child, adult, CPR/First aid preferred. Must be flexible, hardworking, able to think outside of the box, organized, have a good positive attitude, show dedication, and want to ensure all students are having their needs met. If interested please email resume to:jawistisen@excelacademywy.com or drop off at 500 S. Jefferson St. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Wistisen at 259-4599 or 237-3963. Excel Academy Private School is an equal opportunity employer.
Outdoor painting contest Aug. 29 at EKW
What better way to escape the confines of COVID-19 than to paint outside at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 29. Artists of any medium and experience level are welcome.! We even have prizes for creative families who paint together! There is no fee to enter the park or contest and we invite folks out for a free reception and award ceremony the week following the contest.
Prizes:
- Professional (have painted over 10 years)—1st prize $200, 2nd prize $100
- Intermediate (have painted 2-10 years)—1st prize $150, 2nd prize $100
- Beginner (have painted under 2 years)—1st prize $100, 2nd prize $75
- Youth (18 years old and under)—1st prize $200, 2nd prize $100
- Family (entering 2 or more paintings as a group)—1st certificate for one free creative family workshop, 2nd prize gift card for a night out
- People’s Choice Award--$100
Send us your name and email to register for the contest.
More info and contest rules at: https://casperartguild.org/outdoor-painting-contest.html.
Dog trek Sept. 12
The Second Annual Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 13.
This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find treats and water stations throughout their walk. The cost per dog to participate is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Casper College Veterans Club.
Last year 54 dogs and their people participated and raised over $500 for the veterans club.
Dogs and their people can register the day of in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building, and then start the walk. For more information, contact Nick Whipps at 268-2510.
CC offers classes for educators
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College offers a large selection of classes for educators. Each course lasts for six weeks, and two start dates are available in the fall, one in September and the other in October.
Creating a Classroom Website is a fun, easy-to-understand course for teachers that will help them become more modern, effective, and dynamic while helping them build a published classroom website complete with content, images, animation, links, and a blog, according to Ed2Go.
Homeschool With Success is for those wanting to know how to homeschool their children to “ensure that they get what they need academically and socially.” The Ed2Go class will provide information and guidance so that parents and guardians can plot their homeschooling class for years to come.
Teachers wanting to have a more orderly and peaceful classroom are urged to enroll in Solving Classroom Discipline Problems. The Ed2Go course “provides a step-by-step approach to effective, positive classroom discipline, and it's continually rated by teachers as one of the most valuable they’ve taken.”
A class specifically for those teaching preschoolers, Teaching Preschool: A Year of Inspiring Lessons, will show participants “... how to develop creative and balanced preschool lesson plans for every month of the school year.” The Ed2Go class will also equip participants “... with a lesson plan template, and over 100 engaging and interchangeable activities for circle-discussion, art, literacy, motor skills, science, and music.”
Finally, Reading Strategies Suite “... is comprised of four classes that will help teachers develop effective reading strategies,” said Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at Casper College. According to Schneider, the four classes are Ready, Set, Read, Guided Reading and Writing Strategies for Maximum Student Achievement, Guided Reading: Strategies for the Differentiated Classroom and Response to Intervention: Reading Strategies That Work.
The cost for each course, except for Reading Strategies Suite, is $89. The cost for Reading Strategies Suite is $395. Schneider noted that PTSB credits are available through the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board for these classes.
To register for these classes, as well as find more classes and full class descriptions, go to ed2go.com/casper. For more information, contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
Motion to intervene granted
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association (WYOGA), Jackson Hole Outfitters and Guides Association (JHOGA), Sublette County Outfitters and Guides Association (SCOGA) and Safari Club International (SCI) jointly intervened in a case in which anti-hunting groups are challenging the U.S. Forest Service’s (Service) approval of supplemental winter feeding of elk on National Forest System lands in Wyoming.
The federal district court in Wyoming granted the Hunting Coalition’s motion to intervene, despite the anti-hunting groups’ request that the Coalition’s participation be limited.
The petitioners—including Sierra Club and Western Watersheds Project—want the Service to stop the winter supplemental feeding. Animal rights groups have sued to stop the feeding several times before, alleging that the concentration of elk on feed grounds increases the risk of disease transmission, including a recent concern that supplemental winter feeding would increase the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease transmission. In a different, ongoing case, the Coalition (except SCOGA) intervened to defend supplemental elk feeding authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the National Elk Refuge.
Feeding on National Forest System lands and state feed grounds has occurred for more than 100 years. Without the supplemental feeding, many elk would starve.
The intervention of WYOGA, JHOGA, SCOGA and SCI is step-one in the litigation process. Parties will eventually file briefs and likely participate in a hearing to resolve the merits of the case.
Wyoming’s elk herds provide high-quality hunting opportunities for hunters, and outfitters in Wyoming depend on those hunts for their clients.
WYOGA, JHOGA, and SCOGA are represented by attorneys from the Falen Law Offices, LLC. SCI is represented by in-house counsel.
Enroll for school lunch program
Natrona County School District participates in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. This program provides free and reduced-price meals to students who qualify. In order to qualify your household income must fall between the guidelines and each family must complete one family free and reduced application for the new school year.
If your family’s financial situation changes throughout the year, you may complete the application again.
Natrona County School District encourages you to use the online application for free or reduced meals. The process is quick, easy, and secure.
As families begin to prepare for #BackToSchool, parents and guardians can set up a My School Bucks account for assistance in navigating their student's Food Service accounts. My School Bucks is an online payment service that provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a debit or credit card. (My School Bucks does charge a minimal fee for the credit/debit card service.) You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set up a low balance alert at no cost.
Enrollment is easy.
1. Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and register for a free account.
2. You will receive a confirmation email with a link to activate your account.
3. Add your students using their name, school, and student ID.
4. Make a payment to your students’ accounts. A fee will apply to this service.
