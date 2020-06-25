Town Crier: This Just In

Open house at new location
Wyo Central Health Services hosts a grand re-opening at its new location, 5850 E. 2nd St Suite 200, from 2 to 7 p.m., on June 29. Stop by for some refreshments and to check out the new location. There will be discounts for numerous services, raffles, and a sneak peak of new services coming soon.
July classes at rec center
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that more summer classes are being offered beginning in July.
A new session of Morning RIP for adults will run on Wednesday & Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning July 8. RIP is a 60-minute barbell program for all ages. Matching movement to music and using traditional strength training allows participants to work at their own level while toning muscles and burning calories.
Cooking with Teens is the perfect class for ages 13-17 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Teens will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Class meets on Monday from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
A new Science Lab for ages 8-12 will begin on Wednesday, July 29 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Each week students will create unique and exciting experiments as they dive into the wonderful world of science while developing the tools needed to approach experiments with a problem-solving mindset.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper or stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
