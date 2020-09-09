Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday
This Saturday, September 12, central Wyoming residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Natrona County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Wyoming as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams.
An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A Promise Garden display to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E 2nd Street, in the grassy area across from Cronwell Park.
Deadline for youth volleyball Sept. 14
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball League is open to all 4th and 5th grade boys and girls. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The volleyball season lasts six to eight weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. The guidelines will be available Tuesday, September 8. A registration form and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., or downloaded online at www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball is September 14.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Planetarium opens Sept. 15
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again, starting Tuesday, September 15. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about our world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m., see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in our solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Virtual info session for service academies set
On Wednesday, September 23 between 5 and 7 p.m., the five service academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy) and three college ROTC Programs (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy) will host a Virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session.
The event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC Programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a Commissioned Officer. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
Click the following link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuceCupzkpE9XQCyr3QsqCdNmNUF1F5TNY
Registration at the link noted above is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting.
The military service academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your community calendar of events.
Coed softball tourney in Casper
The Casper Recreation Center is offering a coed softball tournament in October. This tournament is set to take place in Casper on Saturday and Sunday, October 10-11, 2020. The Ghosts and Goblins Tournament offers a three-game guarantee for coed teams, upper and lower recreational divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper Softball Complexes. Awards include t-shirts to first and second place teams in each bracket. An award will also be given to the team with the most creative costume on Sunday.
Entry fee is set at $225 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). All entry fees are due October 1, 2020. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Vital Network hosts Zoom event
Are you feeling a little blue, anxious, or hopeless in this most challenging of times? Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to a virtual Zoom event on Sept. 19, at 9:45 a.m. entitled “Finding Hope in the Midst of Depression or Anxiety.” Our esteemed speaker will be retired Pastor Mary Schmidt, who has personally experienced many of these emotions. Hear her riveting story and many practical suggestions and ideas for getting through this challenging time and beyond. In addition, we will be inspired and uplifted by the beautiful voice of Ginger Terry. For those not able to use Zoom, there are other ways you might participate. For information or a Zoom link to the event, call Sally at 259-1669.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
