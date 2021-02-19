Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper

Casper was successful in its most recent bid for the Wyoming High School Activities Association state culminating events and will remain the host community for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer for 2022-2026.

The state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County, with the highest spend in food & beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation.

Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSSA) championships to the community raises between $150,000 and $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. They also secure in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.

Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various entities (including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board) and through sponsorships and donors.

For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com. Additional details about Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.

