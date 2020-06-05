Town Crier: This Just In

Fort Caspar Museum opens Monday
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it will begin a phased reopening of the museum and fort on Monday, June 8. Following CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines, they will have restrictions in place to protect visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to the operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day.
Staff will be wearing face coverings, and they encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, they ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and they ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. They are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from this generous community. Take a look at at the exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others...them have them for sale is you need one. “Like” them on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop!
Casper Comic Con in July
Casper Comic Con returns to the grounds of the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art and toys can all be found in one place. Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as “cosplay,” with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Child’s Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.
The 2020 Casper Comic Con will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. They will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines.
Saturday, July 25, will have three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m.
A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time.
All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.
Tickets prices and more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Updated event information, hours, vendors and more, will be posted on www.CasperEventsCenter.com and the Facebook page.
Vendor space available! Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 235-8443. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event.
Reality show searching for Wyoming couples
Ready to trade your heels in for hiking boots, to join your beau in the woods? This casting might be for you.
Sharp Entertainment is currently targeting Wyoming and neighboring states, looking for unmarried couples for a new TV documentary series. Using the tentative name “Mountain Love,” while it’s being cast, the show will follow couples where one half is willing to move from the city, to live with their “off-the-grid partner.”
In addition to TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” Sharp Entertainment is also behind Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” WE’s “Love After Lockup” and National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers,” among others. While it’s somewhat tough to predict with COVID-19, they are hoping it will film later this year.
The casting deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You can email: MountainLoveCasting2020@gmail.com for more information.
