Town Crier: This Just In

Avengers at Eagles Saturday

Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle's Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.

Fort is Blue Star museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.