Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Avengers at Eagles Saturday
Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle's Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.
Fort is Blue Star museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Stage III benefit for Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, a Cadoma Foundation property, is pleased to be selected for the benefit performance of “Murder on Half Moon Street,” a hilarious murder mystery, by Stage III Theater. All proceeds will benefit preservation and operating expenses of the Historic Bishop Home. The performance date is Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $11.50 for students and seniors. A convenience fee of 50 cents is added for credit cards. Tickets available from The Historic Bishop Home, 235-5277, or by email at historicbishophome@gmail.com.
Helios Trio in concert
Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Artcore present Helios Trio at 7 p.m., on June 10 at Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College. Admission is $10.
John Fadial, violin; Beth Vanderborgh, cello; and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, are members of the trio. The concert will include the debut of Douglas McConnell’s “While I Run this Race.”
The concert is a feature of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association State Convention, June 10-12, at Casper College, which also will feature sessions by internationally acclaimed clinician Marvin Blickenstaff, Chee-Hwa Tan, Joseph Harkins, Casey Loudin, and Annette Karges. Go to wyomingmta.org for further information or email pflynn@caspercollege.edu.
Grief camps for kids
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. We invite your children ages 6-16 to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with our free Kids Grief Camp, with two sessions, June 16 to 18 and June 23 to 25.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist your child or teen in understanding their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It's an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
For more information, call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.