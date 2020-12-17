Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Author helping animals Saturday
Two Casper authors will have a special event on Saturday, Dec. 19 to benefit the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter. “Authors Helping Animals” takes place at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Metro (in the back garage) from 2 to 4 p.m. Children’s book writer and illustrator Sarah Schaff will sell her new book, "Keep Purring, Keep Purring With Purpose," a tale based on a true story about her family adopting a young cat. Gayle Irwin will sell her Pet Rescue Romance series of books, including a new holiday novella, which weave the topic of pet rescue and adoption into the stories. Both ladies will donate a percentage of their sales to the animal welfare organizations. Those who donate pet food or cat litter to the shelters that day will have their name placed in a giveaway basket to possibly receive a book from each author. Please note: Adoption from the CHS is by appointment only; therefore, if you want to view the animals during the event, please call the shelter ahead of time at 265-5439.
Expanded public skating at ice arena
Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a warm hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant before ringing in the new year at the Casper Ice Arena. Here are some dates and times to mark on your calendar for Public Skating:
- Dec. 21 to 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 26 and 27, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to 31, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 2 and 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
The Casper Ice Arena will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
