 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Author helping animals Saturday

Two Casper authors will have a special event on Saturday, Dec. 19 to benefit the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter. “Authors Helping Animals” takes place at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Metro (in the back garage) from 2 to 4 p.m. Children’s book writer and illustrator Sarah Schaff will sell her new book, "Keep Purring, Keep Purring With Purpose," a tale based on a true story about her family adopting a young cat. Gayle Irwin will sell her Pet Rescue Romance series of books, including a new holiday novella, which weave the topic of pet rescue and adoption into the stories. Both ladies will donate a percentage of their sales to the animal welfare organizations. Those who donate pet food or cat litter to the shelters that day will have their name placed in a giveaway basket to possibly receive a book from each author. Please note: Adoption from the CHS is by appointment only; therefore, if you want to view the animals during the event, please call the shelter ahead of time at 265-5439.

Expanded public skating at ice arena

Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a warm hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant before ringing in the new year at the Casper Ice Arena. Here are some dates and times to mark on your calendar for Public Skating:

  • Dec. 21 to 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 and 27, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 28 to 31, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Jan. 2 and 3, 1 to 3 p.m.

The Casper Ice Arena will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster Dec. 11
Announcements

Inmate roster Dec. 11

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 12, 13, and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News