Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Prime rib at the Elks
April 30 dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is prime rib, sign up at the bar, $18, served with one trip salad bar, limited number of twice baked potatoes (only 15 available).
Mother's Day raffle helps Humane Society
The Casper Humane Society is raffling one Mother's Day basket valued at $452. Tickets are $5 per chance or six for $20. The drawing is May 1.
The basket may be seen at the shelter, where tickets are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 849 East "E" Street.
The basket contains a $100 gift card to Fire Rock, two bottles of fine wine (one red and one white), baklava, a beauty gift card for cut, style and manicure, handmade jewelry, gift cards to Donell's, Starbucks and a Visa gift card, candle, wax warmer, journal, decorative sign and plush blanket.
The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that relies on community support. As a nonprofit, the shelter is not supported by city, state or government funds. All revenue comes from donations, bequests, memorials, adoption fees and fundraisers. All donations are tax deductible.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Tea in a Box
As spring is welcomed, the Historic Bishop Home is returning gradually to normal. Out of respect for patrons and staff, May Tea in a Box is offered to celebrate mothers and women. Order your “tea in a box," to enjoy safely in your bubble. Enjoy in your dining room with your best china, plan an elegant picnic in the backyard (weather permitting) or invite friends to join you, virtually of course.
Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. The cost is $30/box which includes a $10 donation to support the Historic Bishop Home.
Box reservations are required by May 6, 2021. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on May 8, 2021 at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street. To reserve your tea box, please call 235 5277 or email info @cadomafoundation.org.
Box reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street, Casper.
You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.