Town Crier: This Just In

As spring is welcomed, the Historic Bishop Home is returning gradually to normal. Out of respect for patrons and staff, May Tea in a Box is offered to celebrate mothers and women. Order your “tea in a box," to enjoy safely in your bubble. Enjoy in your dining room with your best china, plan an elegant picnic in the backyard (weather permitting) or invite friends to join you, virtually of course.

Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. The cost is $30/box which includes a $10 donation to support the Historic Bishop Home.

Box reservations are required by May 6, 2021. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on May 8, 2021 at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street. To reserve your tea box, please call 235 5277 or email info @cadomafoundation.org.

Box reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street, Casper.

You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.

New exhibits at Bishop Home