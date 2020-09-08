Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Breaking the Silence walk Saturday

The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on September 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at Crossroads Park. Join the task force for a morning of remembrance of loved ones who we have lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river, feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. Three hundred lunches will be served to walkers at the event. Informational resource tables will be available at the event.

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the task force will be implementing safety precautions such as sanitation stations, social distancing and limiting gathering areas. This event is free to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.

If you have any question regarding this event, please contact Brittlynn Adame at 307-233-4277 or bbulgrin@mercercasper.com.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts will be starting at the Casper Elks Lodge next Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.

Bridge dedication postponed