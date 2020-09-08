Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Breaking the Silence walk Saturday
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on September 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at Crossroads Park. Join the task force for a morning of remembrance of loved ones who we have lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river, feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. Three hundred lunches will be served to walkers at the event. Informational resource tables will be available at the event.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the task force will be implementing safety precautions such as sanitation stations, social distancing and limiting gathering areas. This event is free to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.
If you have any question regarding this event, please contact Brittlynn Adame at 307-233-4277 or bbulgrin@mercercasper.com.
Queen of Hearts for Elks members
Queen of Hearts will be starting at the Casper Elks Lodge next Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.
Bridge dedication postponed
The Leonard L. Robinson Bridge dedication was postponed by Tuesday's storm and will now be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with food service at 5 p.m., and the event at 6 p.m. The location is the grassy island immediately in front of the Clarion Inn, with complimentary parking provided at the Clarion. All are welcome to attend the event, which renames the Center Street bridge to posthumously honor a Purple Heart recipient, longtime pastor, friend to all and important community member.
NCPL starts fall hours
The Natrona County Public Library has begun its fall hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Kids' grief event at Hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding a special grief program for kids, “Upside Down and Grief Side Out,” on Saturday, September 26.
Playing off Pixar, the interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life. After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore our own “headquarters”.
This is a free event and open to the community through the Grief Support Program, for kids ages 6 through 10 who have lost a loved one to death and their parents or guardians. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 319 South Wilson, and lunch will be provided.
Space is limited due to health precautions.
Please bring a mask or one will be provided, and we will be doing screening and temperature checks.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.
