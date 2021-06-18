Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Check out Toastmasters
Toastmasters is hosting a demo meeting and social event from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, at the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. Participate in Toastmasters to speak with confidence, improve your communication skills, give and receive constructive feedback and thrive in a supportive learning environment. For more information, contact swhitfield19@msn.com or call 259-9723.
Tags
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community news editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
