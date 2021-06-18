Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Check out Toastmasters

Toastmasters is hosting a demo meeting and social event from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, at the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. Participate in Toastmasters to speak with confidence, improve your communication skills, give and receive constructive feedback and thrive in a supportive learning environment. For more information, contact swhitfield19@msn.com or call 259-9723.