Town Crier: This Just In

Teen writers Feb. 6

Come check out the monthly Teen program, Teen Writers at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Cricut intro and demo

If you are an avid crafter or enjoy DIY, you should know about the Cricut Maker. The Cricut is a cutting machine that helps makes all your crafting projects a breeze. Learn how to use the Cricut and about all your project possibilities using the Cricut Design Space. The intro and demo will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The Cricut is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Social Security retirement seminar