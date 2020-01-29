Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Skating competition Saturday
The Casper Figure Skating Club will be hosting its annual competition, The Casper Invitational, on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Casper Ice Arena. Join and watch the region’s top figure skating talent on the ice.
Public skating on Saturday at the Casper Ice Arena will not be held due to hosting The Casper Invitational. Public skating on Sunday, February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. will remain as regularly scheduled.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s public skating schedule or The Casper Invitational, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Monthly DIY challenge at library
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete February’s DIY challenge: sweet Valentine-inspired cozies for keeping your coffee and tea warm and “cozy.” All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Story times at library
Story times are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Join every week at one of the four exciting StoryTimes for any age. Each week, the group picks a fun new theme for the books they read.
• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: A StoryTime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for the early readers.
• Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: The NEW moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights and exciting interactive story-telling.
• Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.: wrap up the week with a StoryTime & Craft project for families with children ages 3 and up.
Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Valentine’s card making workshop
February might be one of the coldest months, but Cupid wants to make sure your heart isn’t too cold with his magical arrow. Spread the love by sending your favorite people handmade Valentine’s Day greeting cards. Stop by the Natrona County Library to learn to make your very own greeting cards on Sunday, February 2 at 1 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Register online for the adult program at bit.ly/valcmws. All supplies provided at no cost. Limit of 30 participants. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available.
On Saturday, February 1, at noon, the UU Casper Meditation Circle will host a live transmission of Green Tara Practice, for those interested in formal study and practice of Green Tara. Receiving these transmissions is the beginning of the process of becoming a practitioner of these teachings within this lineage of Tibetan Buddhism and is a profound blessing and opportunity for anyone with a sincere commitment to the Dharma and the specific practices and lineage.
On February 2, Reverend Kee will introduce the February worship theme “Change.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
On February 9, Genny Trickett and Stuart Mackenzie will present “Embracing Islam.” As the world’s second largest religion, Islam shares roots with and incorporates aspects of both Judaism and Christianity. The practitioners of these three great religions have historically often been in conflict, but their commonalities are greater than their differences.
On February 16, four UU Casper members and friends will present their “Spiritual Journeys,” with service leaders Reverend Leslie Kee and Elizabeth Otto.
On February 23, Annette Grochowski will lead a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Change.”
On March 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly worship theme, “Possibilities.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
A special Saturday earth-centered service will be held February 1 at 2 p.m: Imbolc—Festival of the Eternal Flame. Embark upon a journey with Brighid — Fire Goddess of healing, poetry, smithcraft — to stoke the eternal flame of love, inspiration and passion within and empower work as co-creators. Athne Machdane, service leader.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The UU Casper Meditation Circle is hosting a Losar Celebration on February 29 at 4 p.m., celebrating the Tibetan New Year with a Tsog feast honoring Green Tara and Her retinue of wisdom beings along with our beloved community of practitioners, spiritual seekers, friends and family. Potluck follows the ceremony at 5 pm, with main course provided, including opportunities to share prayers, music, dancing, and poetry.
At 7 p.m. on Thursdays, February 13 and February 27, Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while viewing a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is “How to Figure out What You Really Want,” by Ashley Stahl.
You have free articles remaining.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Tween Monday
Join in making little trees to usher in spring and luck in the New Year! Throwing beans is part of the Japanese tradition of "Setsubun;" beans are used to chase away bad luck. This group will be decorating glass jars with decorative duct tape and mini craft bags with washi tape, then will fill the bags with beans and hang them from the branches of twigs -- like little ornaments of good luck! The craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 will be held on Monday, February 3 at 4 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Reading the West Book Club
The Natrona County Library and Fort Caspar Museum's monthly Reading the West Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at the Natrona County Library to discuss "The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell's Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West” by John F. Ross. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m. on February 5, on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers — from those just picking up a pencil through published authors — offering encouragement, inspiration and motivation. Please join for feedback, critiquing and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Come celebrate the Chinese New Year (the year of the rat!) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5. This group will be cutting and folding paper to make easy, beautiful paper lanterns. Join at the Library for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Intro to easel and project demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library's Carvey, a 3D carving machine, and the easy-to-use software that can help you create designs for 3D carving, Easel. The intro and demo will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, in the Creation Station. A staff member will first provide an overview in the Tech Center, followed by a demonstration in the Creation Station. The Carvey is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Teen writers Feb. 6
Come check out the monthly Teen program, Teen Writers at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Cricut intro and demo
If you are an avid crafter or enjoy DIY, you should know about the Cricut Maker. The Cricut is a cutting machine that helps makes all your crafting projects a breeze. Learn how to use the Cricut and about all your project possibilities using the Cricut Design Space. The intro and demo will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The Cricut is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Social Security retirement seminar
Are you ready for retirement? Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. Join Mickie Douglas and David Baier for this special live webcast at the Natrona County Library to learn how the system works and how to find out how much you’ll receive at retirement. This seminar will explain how you qualify for benefits, how the benefit is figured, how earnings and age affect your benefits, which other family members may get benefits because of your work and what you should consider when deciding when to start your Social Security benefits. This session will include several important reminders about Medicare. The best seminar take-away is how online tools and services can streamline how you do business with Social Security. Join at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, in the Crawford Room to learn what you need know to be ready for retirement.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month (February 8) at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Youth make valentines
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in 2nd through 5th grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
February's class is "Valentines and Victorian Games" on Saturday, February 8 at Fort Caspar Museum beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about the history of Valentines' Day and then make their own handmade Valentines. They will also play Victorian-era parlor games.
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome; however younger children (6 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. To reserve your child's spot and for more information, please call either the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
Craftastic Saturday
Magnets these days just don’t pass muster. Any time people try to put something up on their refrigerator, down it goes thanks to weak magnets with no work ethic. This group has made it theirr goal to remedy this epidemic sweeping the nation’s fridge art and kitchen galleries. Join this adult crafting program as they make totally awesome and super strong DIY book magnets at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Choral arts ensemble
Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble is gathering all of its favorite music from the first three seasons into one fantastic free performance at 3 p.m. on February 16 at Highland Park Community Church Chapel. If you missed any of the concerts during seasons 1-3, or have never been to one of WCAE's performances, here's your chance. Admission is free.
Youth cheer clinic starts Feb. 20
Join one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest, classes at the Casper Recreation Center. The next Cheerleading Clinic for ages 8 to 12 will be starting Thursday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. beginning February 20. Students will learn stunts, jumps, chants and cheers while being active and working with other team members. Instructor Lauren Tyson has been involved with cheerleading and gymnastics since high school. The registration fee for this eight-week clinic is $50 for members and $62 for nonmembers.
For more information, or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or check online at www.activecasper.com.