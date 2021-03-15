Town Crier: This Just In

The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects. “Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.

The 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College last spring, according to Hornecker.

The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the set up and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.

For more information, contact Hornecker at 268-2525, hhornecker@caspercollege.edu, Jeremy Burkett at 268-2417, jburkett@caspercollege.edu, or Colby Hales at 268-2040, colby.hales@caspercollege.edu.

Bowling tourney April 10

The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.

