Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Inaugural ball at Elks
Casper Elks Inaugural Banquet & Ball is set for March 27, 2021, cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will be chicken cordon bleu, potato casserole, vegetables and salad. You must have reservations for dinner .No walk in's. Coat and tie, no jeans. Cost is $20 per person payable in advance. RSVP at the Lodge or call 234-4839 or 237-2432 by March 24, 2021. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member.
41st Annual Lamb and Pig Sale set for April 10
The Casper College Agriculture Department hosts its 41st Annual Lamb and Pig Sale Saturday, April 10, starting at 1 p.m., in the Casper College Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus. Viewing of the animals up for sale will begin at 11 a.m.
Lamb consignors scheduled to attend are Bomberger Show Lambs, Boldt Club Lambs, Carlisle Club Lambs, Casper College Club Lambs, DeLong Club Lambs, Dona Livestock, Freeman Club Lambs, Griffith Club Lambs, Hornecker Livestock, Lee Club Lambs, Rives Livestock, Stewart Club Lambs, Stonecypher Show Sheep, and Triple G Livestock.
Pig consignors scheduled to attend are 307 Genetics, Bacon Acres, Black Show Pigs, Bomberger Show Pigs, Burkett Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Rathbun Show Pigs, Schroeder Show Pigs, and Stalcup Show Pigs.
The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects. “Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.
The 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College last spring, according to Hornecker.
The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the set up and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.
For more information, contact Hornecker at 268-2525, hhornecker@caspercollege.edu, Jeremy Burkett at 268-2417, jburkett@caspercollege.edu, or Colby Hales at 268-2040, colby.hales@caspercollege.edu.
Bowling tourney April 10
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.