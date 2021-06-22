Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Register this week for '70 reunion

The Class of 1970 high school reunion for Laramie, University Prep and Rock River is August 13-15, 2021, in Laramie. Registrations are due this week. Call Deb or leave a message at (307) 742-3222.

Muddy Mountain Adventure Days set

The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will host the first ever Muddy Mountain Adventure Days at the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area located south of Casper on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., and ending at 2 p.m.

The event will feature free family fun including wildflower hikes, plant identification, mountain bike lessons and demonstrations, fly fishing lessons, campfire safety and camping etiquette, live Birds of Prey, atlatl demonstrations, and more.

Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for all Wyoming weather conditions and pack plenty of food and water.

For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area or the event, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area, or call the Katy Kuhnel at (307) 261-7644.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.