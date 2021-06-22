 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
0 Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Register this week for '70 reunion

The Class of 1970 high school reunion for Laramie, University Prep and Rock River is August 13-15, 2021, in Laramie. Registrations are due this week. Call Deb or leave a message at (307) 742-3222.

Muddy Mountain Adventure Days set

The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will host the first ever Muddy Mountain Adventure Days at the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area located south of Casper on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., and ending at 2 p.m.

The event will feature free family fun including wildflower hikes, plant identification, mountain bike lessons and demonstrations, fly fishing lessons, campfire safety and camping etiquette, live Birds of Prey, atlatl demonstrations, and more.

Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for all Wyoming weather conditions and pack plenty of food and water.

For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area or the event, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area, or call the Katy Kuhnel at (307) 261-7644.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 15, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News