Town Crier: This Just In

Register this week for '70 reunion
The Class of 1970 high school reunion for Laramie, University Prep and Rock River is August 13-15, 2021, in Laramie. Registrations are due this week. Call Deb or leave a message at (307) 742-3222.
Muddy Mountain Adventure Days set
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will host the first ever Muddy Mountain Adventure Days at the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area located south of Casper on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., and ending at 2 p.m.
The event will feature free family fun including wildflower hikes, plant identification, mountain bike lessons and demonstrations, fly fishing lessons, campfire safety and camping etiquette, live Birds of Prey, atlatl demonstrations, and more.
Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for all Wyoming weather conditions and pack plenty of food and water.
For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area or the event, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area, or call the Katy Kuhnel at (307) 261-7644.