Town Crier: This Just In

Tractor Supply helps FFA
Tractor Supply Company continues its efforts to support youth across the country by kicking off the year with its annual Grants for Growing campaign. The fundraiser, which will coincide with National FFA Week, supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.
From February 19 to March 1, donations can be made in store or online at TractorSupply.com. Each grant will fund projects within the same state the funds were donated in.
Grants for Growing first launched in 2016 by Tractor Supply, and its ability to fund FFA projects has increased each year. Last year, Tractor Supply’s campaign raised a record $970,121, which funded 259 grants and impacted more than 24,000 students across the country. To date, the program has raised more than $3.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 1,258 grants supporting agricultural projects.
FFA chapters will submit applications later this spring with detailed proposals. Each application will include how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local areas as well as both current and future FFA students. In the past, funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.
Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on August 1, 2020. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.
Caregivers support
Are you caring for someone with a debilitating condition? When caregivers ask what they want, the majority respond that they want information about coping with being a caregiver. This information takes several forms, including knowledge about the disease, comfort with the caregiving role and managing stress. Please join the Caregivers Support Group on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest, starting at 5:30 p.m. For questions and RSVP, call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri. Future meetings will be on April 28 and May 26, 2020.
Parkinson’s support
This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. The next meetings will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest Dr. starting at 5:30 p.m. Future meetings will be held on April 14, and May 12, 2020. To RSVP or questions please call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Parkinson’s exercise class
Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street #500, is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. If you have any questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Monthly vets ceremony
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service, when 89 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 28, in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.