Town Crier: This Just In

Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on August 1, 2020. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.

Caregivers support

Are you caring for someone with a debilitating condition? When caregivers ask what they want, the majority respond that they want information about coping with being a caregiver. This information takes several forms, including knowledge about the disease, comfort with the caregiving role and managing stress. Please join the Caregivers Support Group on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest, starting at 5:30 p.m. For questions and RSVP, call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri. Future meetings will be on April 28 and May 26, 2020.

Parkinson’s support

This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. The next meetings will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest Dr. starting at 5:30 p.m. Future meetings will be held on April 14, and May 12, 2020. To RSVP or questions please call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri.

Parkinson’s exercise class