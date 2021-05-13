Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Adult softball meeting Monday

Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team managers meeting will take place at 6 p.m., on Monday, May 17, at the Recreation Center. If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

Caregivers support May 25

Few people plan ahead for the role of caregiver. At first, you may think you are alone. Please come to our Caregiver's Support Group and meet other people with the same problems. It's a wonderful way to communicate, understand what you're up against and get advice from other people. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. We will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St.,Building #500 in Casper at 5:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.