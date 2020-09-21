 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Annual pasta dinner Wednesday

The annual pasta dinner at United Church of Chris, 1511 S. Melrose, is 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, and will be done COVID-safe style. All meals will be takeout. Pasta, salad, bread and brownies delivered to your car or handed to you at the door. All possible precautions are being taken start to finish. Please call 406-930-1099 ahead of time for your order. Fee will donation, but $10 suggested fee.

