Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears community greenhouse
On Monday, April 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome LeeAnn Miller, executive director of the Casper Community Greenhouse, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
The Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s mission is to produce fresh and healthy local food for the Casper community in a way that educates and fosters community involvement.
Is your diet benefiting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90 percent of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80 percent don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.
Thanks for donated bikes
From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.
Parkinson's support April 13
Please join us for the Parkinson's support group meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500 in Casper. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's A representative from Helping Hands Stay-At-Home will give a presentation. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room.
College, Army band in concert April 21
Two Casper College musical groups will be joining forces with members of the 67th U.S. Army Band “Wyoming’s Own” Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Casper College Collegiate Chorale, under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA, and the Casper College Concert Band, under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, will host and perform at the event.
For those attending in person, face coverings are required. The concert will also be streamed live on both the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page and on Instagram at casper_college_bands.
The concert will be held in the Wheeler Concert Hall located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Mietz at joshuamietz@caspercollege.edu.
Adult softball needs umps
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering softball leagues for men, women, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Umpires are needed to make these leagues run efficiently.
Training of umpires will take place on April 27 and May at 6 p.m., at the Casper Recreation Center. League games will be played Monday – Thursday evenings, depending on the league. Fridays will be used for holidays and rained out games.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.