Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears community greenhouse

On Monday, April 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome LeeAnn Miller, executive director of the Casper Community Greenhouse, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

The Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s mission is to produce fresh and healthy local food for the Casper community in a way that educates and fosters community involvement.

Is your diet benefiting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90 percent of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80 percent don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.

Thanks for donated bikes