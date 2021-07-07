Town Crier: This Just In

In the United States 60,000 people are diagnosed each year with Parkinson's. Were you recently diagnosed or have you lived with this disease for a number of years? PD is both chronic, meaning it persists over a long time and progressive, meaning its symptoms grow worse over time. Although some people become severely disabled, others experience only minor motor disruptions. No one can predict which symptoms will effect an individual patient, and the intensity of the symptoms also varies from person to person. This is an important reason to join a support group. Questions are discussed that only PD patients can answer.