Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Native American history at trails center
Come join the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center for a whole weekend devoted to Native American History, this Saturday and Sunday. Special guest speakers include Willie LeClair, Donovin Sprague, and Jerry Enzler.
Willie LeClair is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Walking the path of the American Indian and American Cowboy, he hopes to bridge misunderstandings between Indian and non-Indian communities by educating the public through lectures, regalia, song, and dance.
- Saturday, 1 p.m., special presentation on Shoshone Traditions and Historic Lifestyles by Donovin Sprague, Minnicoujou Lakota from the Hump and Crazy Horse family. He currently teaches history and political science at Sheridan College, and is an acclaimed author of 10 books. Book signings will follow.
- Sunday, 1 p.m., presentation on the Native Americans on the Bozeman Trail & Platte Bridge by Jerry Enzler, who has written and curated national exhibitions and films, and published numerous historical articles on Jim Bridger, river history, and other topics.
- Sunday, 3 p.m., special presentation on Jim Bridger followed by a book signing.
Parkinson's support Tuesday
In the United States 60,000 people are diagnosed each year with Parkinson's. Were you recently diagnosed or have you lived with this disease for a number of years? PD is both chronic, meaning it persists over a long time and progressive, meaning its symptoms grow worse over time. Although some people become severely disabled, others experience only minor motor disruptions. No one can predict which symptoms will effect an individual patient, and the intensity of the symptoms also varies from person to person. This is an important reason to join a support group. Questions are discussed that only PD patients can answer.
Please join us on Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd St. Building #500. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. We look forward to seeing you.