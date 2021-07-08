Town Crier: This Just In

Spots remain for Science Zone camps

Register now for Science Zone camps running July 19-23. Don’t miss your chance to get your young scientist enrolled in one of the Science Zone’s fun and engaging summer camps for 5 and 6 year olds. Check the Science Zone website (thesciencezone.org) to find a list of our camps for your child! Get registered for Shadow play now. Campers will learn about shadows by measuring how they change, we’ll learn about why the sun shines and sun safety, create sun prints and make a model of the sun-earth-moon system. We’ll even challenge our engineering skills by building and testing a solar oven to make solar smores! The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club to help with full day care and transportation from the Science Zone to the Club. Call for details.

The Science Zone also has a few spots left in our Outdoor Adventure Camp Series that runs from July 19-23. If you have an older camper (ages 10-15) that likes to be outdoors then enroll them now in our second adventure camp of the season. We will be touring a power plant, investigating geology, biking and kayaking at Glendo Reservoir and Curt Gowdy State Park, we’ll make stops at Veedauwoo and the University of Wyoming while we make our way over the Snowy Range Mountains with a stop for a chance to summit Medicine Bow Peak on our way to the hot springs in Saratoga. We will take your kids on Monday and bring them back on Friday. It will be epic!