Town Crier: This Just In

Spots remain for Science Zone camps
Register now for Science Zone camps running July 19-23. Don’t miss your chance to get your young scientist enrolled in one of the Science Zone’s fun and engaging summer camps for 5 and 6 year olds. Check the Science Zone website (thesciencezone.org) to find a list of our camps for your child! Get registered for Shadow play now. Campers will learn about shadows by measuring how they change, we’ll learn about why the sun shines and sun safety, create sun prints and make a model of the sun-earth-moon system. We’ll even challenge our engineering skills by building and testing a solar oven to make solar smores! The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club to help with full day care and transportation from the Science Zone to the Club. Call for details.
The Science Zone also has a few spots left in our Outdoor Adventure Camp Series that runs from July 19-23. If you have an older camper (ages 10-15) that likes to be outdoors then enroll them now in our second adventure camp of the season. We will be touring a power plant, investigating geology, biking and kayaking at Glendo Reservoir and Curt Gowdy State Park, we’ll make stops at Veedauwoo and the University of Wyoming while we make our way over the Snowy Range Mountains with a stop for a chance to summit Medicine Bow Peak on our way to the hot springs in Saratoga. We will take your kids on Monday and bring them back on Friday. It will be epic!
Go to thesciencezone.org to register or call 473-9663 for more information.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services! Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On July 11, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue the July worship theme of “being neighbors.” On July 18,, Laura Gossman will present “Love and Learning in the Larger UU Neighborhood,” reflecting on her experience at the recent 2021 UUA General Assembly, and sharing what’s happening across the larger UU neighborhood, including the loving efforts by UUs across the UU world to build the anti-racist, multicultural, and anti-oppression faith movement our UU Principles call us to be. July 25 will be a Discussion Forum service on the July theme of “being neighbors.” On August 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the August worship theme of “harmony.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 8, and Thursday, July 22. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
During July, the UU Casper book club is reading “Full Body Burden: Growing Up in the Nuclear Shadow of Rocky Flats,” by Kristen Iversen, with discussion scheduled for Monday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. (in-person and on Zoom). Email news@uucasper.org to request a copy of the book or pick one up at UU Casper.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Former Tomb Guard Vincent elected to museum board
Sergeant First Class Shane Vincent has been unanimously elected to the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum board of directors.
He is a Casper native currently stationed in Casper as a recruiter for the United States Army.
Vincent is a standout soldier and former Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. To become a Tomb Guard is one of the most rigorous courses of training in the U.S. military and the identification badge awarded upon completion of a tour is one of the most coveted and least awarded badges in the United States military.
Vincent (Badge #588) earned a reputation among his peers when he volunteered to stand guard over the tomb for 24 hours straight during Hurricane Sandy and again during the blizzard of 2017.
Some rational people may ask what would compel a soldier to volunteer for such rigorous duty clad in full dress blues. The answer lies in the promise the United States of America made to our service members, their families and loved ones back in 1937 — that the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier would always be protected. It is the promise that the sacrifice of our military personnel and their families will not be forgotten.
For the last 84 years, through rain, snow, Super Bowl Sunday or the fiercest of hurricanes, members of the elite 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard) have continuously stood vigil over our most sacred memorial.
Vincent plans to bring that same dogged persistence, loyalty and patriotism to the Wyoming Veterans Museum.
The mission of the Wyoming Veterans Museum is to preserve the memory of our brave Wyoming soldiers, sailors and airmen. The Society of the Honor Guard motto is “Soldiers Never Die Until They Are Forgotten. Tomb Guards Never Forget.”