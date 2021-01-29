Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears of early stewardesses
On Monday, Feb. 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Michael Kassell, co-author of “Wyoming’s Friendly Skies: Training the First Stewardesses,” as presenter at its noon meeting. Kassell will discuss the little-known fact that Boeing Air Transport, the precursor of United Airlines, trained the world’s first stewardesses in Cheyenne beginning in 1930. This and other aviation-related industries boosted Cheyenne’s and Wyoming’s economy through the end of World War II and beyond. The stewardess school finally closed in 1961. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
MIchael Kassell serves as curator of collections and is assistant director of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. He is adjunct professor of history at Laramie County Community College and co-author of “Wyoming Airmail Pioneers,” (The History Press, 2017). He earned his MA in history from the University of Wyoming in 2007, and has a distinguished career before and since that.
Name That Tune Tuesday
Iris Clubhouse presents the virtual "Name That Tune," trivia contest at 6 p.m., on Tuesday. Teams of professionals will answer music trivia questions while the audience follows along at home on Facebook Live or YouTube and uses the chat bar to bid on the team they want to get the right answer. To play along, follow Iris Clubhouse Casper on Facebook or its YouTube channel. Bids may be paid on the iris Clubhouse website. Chad Lore will serve as the emcee and famed Casper accountant Jim Porter will be the official scorekeeper. For more information or if you need help getting connected, call the clubhouse at 307-333-2507
February at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for February. “The Girl Who Walked Upside Down,” follows a very special little girl who loves the moon and the stars, and is committed to the fight against light pollution so that everyone can enjoy seeing them clearly. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., discover the mythological stories behind a series of constellations in “Astronomyths: Where the Sky Ends, The Myth Begins.”
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.