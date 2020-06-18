Town Crier: This Just In

City pools opening
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will be opening on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Poll-40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rotary hears about CC soccer
On Monday, June 22, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Ben McArthur and Ammon Bennett, coaches for the Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams, as the presenters at its noon meeting. They will discuss the college’s soccer program which is being initiated this year. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Science Zone summer camps
Science Zone outdoor summer camps are for kids ages 7 to 9, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and kids ages 10 to 14, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at a different location in or near Casper. Parents are notified of drop off/pickup locations every day. All locations are no longer than a 20-minute drive. Drop-off is at 10:30 a.m. and pick up is at 4:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $350 for ages 10 to 14 and $300 for ages 7 to 9.
There is also a virtual camp June 29 to July 3, which involves “sciencing” in your own back yard and is for 7 to 14-year-olds.
Onsite outdoor camps include Forestry Camp, June 22 to 26 for ages 7 to 9 and June 29 to July 3 for ages 10 to 14; A River Runs Through It, ages 10 to 14, June 22 to 26; Little Steamers Camp, ages 5 and 6, June 22 to 26 and Park Ranger Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 7 to 9.
To register and for more information, visit www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.
Dog and Cat CPR and first aid at CC
Learn CPR and first aid for dogs and cats, including the Heimlich maneuver. Register now through July 2 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The cost is $80 per person. This class will meet on July 2 and July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Submit art for mobile food market
Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s goal of rolling out a Mobile Farmer’s Market is almost a reality. The original bus purchased was too inaccessible for those with mobility issues. So a new bus has been procured and with the changes to the Wyoming Food Freedom Act effective July 1, the Mobile Market is almost ready to hit the road.
Through July 1, artists of all ages are invited to submit art to be used in a community collage that will wrap the Mobile Market. “We are especially looking for drawings filled with nature — suns, flowers, leaves, vines, bugs, clouds, rainbows, vegetables, fruit and more,” said Michele Heaphy, program coordinator and head of public art for Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
The art submitted will be combined into a community mural and then wrapped around the Mobile Market to create a memorable and visually impactful vehicle.
Drawings should be clean, clear and colorful. They will use portions of many pieces to create the artwork.
Submissions will be accepted through July 1, 2020 via email (info@wyfftp.org), mail or dropped off to Food for Thought, 900 Saint John, Casper, WY 82601.
Please include first name and age of artist, parent/guardian name, mailing address and contact information (phone/email).
Family Day drive-through July 7
Family Day is a free, family-friendly event that Mercer Family Resource Center and the Natrona County Prevention Coalition provides for the community. Family Day, which typically follows the parade, is a great event that supports Mercer FRC’s mission of providing education, counseling and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in our community. Over 1,200 individuals attended Family Day 2019!
The 12th Annual Family Day Drive Thru is 12:30 to 2 p.m. on July 7. Drive through the Mercer FRC parking lot at 535 W. Yellowstone to pick up free sack lunches for your family and a free family fun bag filled with summer items including kites, jump ropes, chalk, bubbles, beach balls, boomerangs, scavenger hunts, flying discs, dinner games, conversation cards and more. Families can be entered to win huge prizes when they post a picture of their family using the family fun bags on Facebook.com/MercerFRC.
This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to receive information about community services and get games to enjoy with their family for the whole summer! Family Day would not be possible without the volunteers, sponsorships, and community agencies that come together to provide activities and resources.
Register for Calvary Academy
Calvary Academy, 1800 S. Conwell in Casper, is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the fall of 2020 for K-12. Calvary Academy offers a solid traditional Christian education with Christ at the center and the Bible as its foundation. The enrollment for half-day kindergarten is now half price. If the educational needs for your children include traditional methods with small class sizes and character-building strategies, while integrating personal responsibility, a Christian curriculum and qualified, caring teachers, please contact the school at 266-5417.
Outfitters jointly intervene in case
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association, Jackson Hole Outfitters and Guides Association, and Safari Club International jointly moved to intervene in a case in which anti-hunting groups are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s approach to phasing out supplemental winter feeding of elk and bison on the National Elk Refuge in Wyoming.
The federal district court in Washington, D.C., granted the motion allowing the three groups to intervene.
The plaintiffs, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and National Wildlife Refuge Association, want the FWS to expedite the transition away from supplemental winter feeding or stop the feeding altogether. Animal rights groups have sued to stop the feeding several times before, alleging that the concentration of elk on feed grounds increases the risk of disease transmission, including a recent concern that supplemental winter feeding would increase the risk of CWD transmission.
Feeding on the Refuge and state feed grounds has occurred for more than 100 years. Without the supplemental feeding, many elk would starve.
The FWS addressed the risk of disease transmission in their plan to reduce supplemental winter feeding.
The intervention of WYOGA, JHOGA and SCI is step one in the litigation process. The FWS is scheduled to release the Administrative Record for the litigation in May. Following that, the parties will likely file motions for summary judgment to resolve the merits of the case.
WYOGA, JHOGA and SCI intervened to defend the adaptive phase-out of supplemental winter feeding and prevent massive starvation of elk. The Jackson elk herd provides high-quality hunting opportunities for hunters and outfitters in Wyoming depend on those hunts for their clients.
WYOGA and JHOGA are represented by attorneys from the Falen Law Offices, LLC. SCI is represented by in-house counsel.
Stay tuned for more information as the case winds its way through the legal system.
Fireworks yes, festival no
The Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, July 4, in Casper.
This year’s event will not include the traditional festival and there will be no parking or access to the Casper Events Center parking lot. City officials instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner.
The big fireworks show in the sky will start at approximately 10 p.m. The Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack will be broadcast on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy, all Townsquare Media Stations.
No parking or public access will be available at the Casper Events Center. Please abide by all posted no parking areas surrounding the Casper Events Center and the launch site. Maps of areas to avoid can be found on caspereventscenter.com.
Dance class at CC
Community Education at Casper College is offering Country Swing II. Learn the jitterbug and country swing. Register now through June 30 at caspercollege.augusoft.net. The price is $55 per person. This class will meet on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. from June 30 to July 14.
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier this week that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years—across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education—including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
