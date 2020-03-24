Town Crier: This just in

This Just In
Dems meet remotely
You have free articles remaining.
The Natrona County Democratic Party central committee will be holding an online meeting in regards to a bylaws change. The change will be to allow election of delegates to the state convention to happen without the delegate attending the county convention. The meeting will be held March 31, 2020, 7 p.m. For more details, call the office, 234-1994.
Jonah Banks close lobbies
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jonah Bank has elected to close the lobbies temporarily. Customers are asked to use the drive-ups to transact business. Drive-up hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If they need to speak or meet with their Jonah banker, please call the branch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!