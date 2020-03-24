You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This just in
View Comments

Town Crier: This just in

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Dems meet remotely

The Natrona County Democratic Party central committee will be holding an online meeting in regards to a bylaws change. The change will be to allow election of delegates to the state convention to happen without the delegate attending the county convention. The meeting will be held March 31, 2020, 7 p.m. For more details, call the office, 234-1994.

Jonah Banks close lobbies

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jonah Bank has elected to close the lobbies temporarily. Customers are asked to use the drive-ups to transact business. Drive-up hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If they need to speak or meet with their Jonah banker, please call the branch.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 14 to 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are t…

Announcements

Televised Catholic masses

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m., on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News