Town Crier: This Just In

Register for coed adult volleyball

Coed volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering adult coed volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Feb. 22. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.

All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

First Saturday study Feb. 6

Scripture speaks of humanity being in a fallen or alienated state from God. What does this mean exactly? It will be the topic of the First Saturday study on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. This is a non-denominational study and all are invited. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.

