Town Crier: This Just In

Klunkers wanted

Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.

Troopers selling Christmas wreaths

The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will have freshly made evergreen wreaths available for sale. These wreaths are $30 and will be delivered to your doorstep between December 4 and December 8. These wreaths make excellent gifts and put a special finishing touch to your Christmas decorating. To order one of these wreaths please call the Troopers office at 472-2141 or Ted Gilbert at 265-2894. The Troopers wish you all a wonderful holiday season.

Art on the Go brings art to you

Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public.