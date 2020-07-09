Town Crier: This Just In

They ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. They encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.

Suicide prevention class July 18

The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is presenting a QPR training on suicide prevention at 11 a.m. on July 18. The training is open to everyone and there is no charge. It will be held at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th, in the Sage Studio.

The training will teach people about the current suicide problem, how to identify someone that might be suicidal and how to try to get them help. Wyoming ranks as the second-highest state for suicides per capita. The task force provides free education to any organization concerning suicide prevention and can be reached at natronacountysuicideprevention.org or by calling 233-4277.

Garden Gait July 25