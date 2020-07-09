Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Parkinson's support July 14
Welcome back! The Parkinson's Support Group has resumed having its monthly meetings. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, they will be meeting at 2546 E. 2nd St. Bldg #500 at 5:30 p.m. Get together, of course maintain social distancing in their clean and disinfected meeting room. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. The guest speakers will be Val Baule and AJ Roper, Rocky Mountain Therapy staff, who will be speaking about the LSVT Big and Loud Program, which has proved to be very beneficial. They look forward to seeing you. To RVSP or if you have questions, please call Jerri at 577-5204.
Cinema at the Station
David Street Station presents free, summer family movies, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Converse County. All movies run 7 to approximately 9 p.m. Take your camp chairs and blankets.
"Especially during these times, it is important for our community to have a safe place to interact and enjoy summer events. As a hospital, we are comfortable with David Street Station’s ability to provide social distancing space and encourage all movie goers to wear a mask while in attendance,” said Karl E. Hertz, COO of Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
July 17: The Lion King (original); July 31: The Goonies; August 14: E.T.; August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; September 4: Coco.
They ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. They encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
Suicide prevention class July 18
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is presenting a QPR training on suicide prevention at 11 a.m. on July 18. The training is open to everyone and there is no charge. It will be held at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th, in the Sage Studio.
The training will teach people about the current suicide problem, how to identify someone that might be suicidal and how to try to get them help. Wyoming ranks as the second-highest state for suicides per capita. The task force provides free education to any organization concerning suicide prevention and can be reached at natronacountysuicideprevention.org or by calling 233-4277.
Garden Gait July 25
The Natrona County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual home garden tours Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Garden Gait tour is themed “Gardens of Hope,” and will highlight various methods of growing fruits, flowers and/or vegetables at six homes located throughout the Casper area. Each home will include a Master Gardener docent who will be available to answer questions and describe attributes of the growing methods used, plants and unique situations that may exist. COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be in place at each location.
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults. Youth 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Cadillac Cowgirl (147 S. Center St.), Keefe’s Flowers (1745 CY Ave.), Johnny Appleseed Greenhouse (2200 S. Hickory St.), Nate’s Flowers (1042 E. Second St.) and the University of Wyoming Natrona County Extension Office (2011 Fairgrounds Rd.).
If additional information is needed, call the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 235-9400 during business hours.
Quarteto Nuevo at Lyric Aug. 2
Artcore presents Quarteto Nuevo at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway, at 4 p.m. on August 2. For tickets: http://www.artcorewy.com/tickets.php, or call Artcore at 265-1564 or The Lyric at 472-4842. Cash bar will be available.
One of the first national acts to get back out on the road, Quarteto Nuevo is part of MLAM's ’Safe Yet Together’ program that partners the venue, artist and agent to create safe environments for artists and audiences alike. For more information about ’Safe Yet Together,' please see https://www.marianliebowitz.com & Safe Yet Together.
