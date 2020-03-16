Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Changes at Elks lodge
Effectively immediately, these events at the Casper Elks Lodge have been cancelled or postponed: Wednesday dinner, March 18; Casino night, March 21. These events will continue as scheduled, until further notice: Wednesday dance lessons, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, new member orientation, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20, Artisan Alley paint night, 7 p.m.
For more information, call 262-2783 or email casperelks@gmail.com.
Queen Bee Red Hatters
Because of the coronavirus our luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled. We will reschedule when things settle down and we feel it is safe for our Red Hatters. Thank you for your understanding.
Home and Garden Show canceled
In order to protect the health of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association’s Home and Garden Show scheduled at the Casper Events Center on March 20-22, 2020 has been canceled.
Foreigner postponed
Due to the current state of the nation, the Foreigner concert is being postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced in the coming days and at this time, refunds are not available. Once the reschedule date is announced, all previously purchased tickets will be honored.
First Saturday Study April 4
The First Saturday study on April 4 at Bethel Baptist Church will be on the Holy Spirit, how he works, what it means to be baptized in/by the Spirit, and how is one filled with the Spirit? This is an interactive study with open discussion. Refreshments are provided. We meet at 9 a.m., at 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information, 234-8812.
Mural entries due April 15
The Casper Mural Project is excited to announce our inaugural Call for Entry. Our group was conceived after the success of the Reeb Memorial Mural and our goal is to continue to beautify and ignite the Casper community with public art. We are inviting all artists or teams of artists demonstrating the ability to execute a successful mural project to submit proposals for one to four murals that will be located in the downtown district of Casper. All ideas must explore or interpret one of the following themes:
Women of Wyoming, Wind of Wyoming, The Wild of Wyoming, The Wonder-LANDS of Wyoming.
We look forward to exploring all the artistic visions that the people of Casper and Wyoming have to offer. Proposals are due April 15th, 2020. Please email all submissions and any questions to caspermuralsASC@gmail.com.
Youth basketball tourney canceled
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, has made the decision to cancel the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament scheduled to take place March 20-22.
If your team has registered for this year’s event, staff is working diligently to process those refunds. Registered teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks. Teams will be notified in the event that this tournament is rescheduled.
For questions or additional information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
NARFE meeting canceled
The Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) has canceled the March, 2020 meeting.
Democratic forums canceled
Due to reasons we are all now painfully aware of, the last Women’s Democratic Forum of the 2019-2020 season hase been canceled April 11. But please look forward to next fall. We will be back up and running.
Sign up for youth coed volleyball
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is accepting registrations for the upcoming youth volleyball league. The league is open to all boys and girls in 3rd through 9th grades. Teams will practice or play games no more than twice a week. Games and practices will be scheduled Mondays through Thursdays between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. in one-hour time frames at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1701 East “K” Street.
The season runs April 13 through May 28, 2020. Registration deadline is April 3, 2020. All participants must be members of the Boys & Girls Clubs which is $10 per year. Cost for the volleyball league is $25.
Pick up registration forms at the club or go online at bgccw.org/sports.
Volunteer coaches are also needed to help make this league successful for the youth. No previous experience is necessary, but general knowledge of the sport is ideal. All volunteers must undergo a background check prior to participating in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming leagues. The child’s registration fee may be waived for parents who volunteer to coach.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694 ext. 3, or email jwilson@bgccw.org.
Dish gardening March 28
Spring is coming and the Wyoming Plant Company is celebrating with a unique class called dish gardening. As the name suggests we’ll be using dishes that are about three inches deep and planted with indoor succulents and decorative rocks to create a one of a kind personal gift perfect for the office or kitchen sill. We’ll provide all of the supplies. The class will be held at the Garden Center located at 358 S. Ash St., in Casper on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. The cost of the class is $35. To register give us a call 262-2963 or stop by to sign up. If you have a family heirloom dish you’d like planted bring it.
Spring break camp at Science Zone
H2Oh-my!
Science Zone is having a three-day camp (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30 to April 1. Campers will explore the amazing properties of water through hands-on exploration. They will learn magic tricks, how water is used in biological systems, and conduct independent investigations. It will be a splash of a good time!
We are offering a camp for 7-9 year olds from 9 a.m. to noon and a separate camp from 1 to 4 p.m., for 10-14 year olds.
Contact the Science Zone at 473-9663 to register soon.
The cost is $60 and scholarships are available.
Book sale and pre-sales canceled
The April book sale at the library has been canceled. The next sale will take place in conjunction with the NicFest in June. Effective immediately and until further notice, the Friends of the Library are not accepting any donations (books, magazines, etc.) The Friends of the Library thanks you for your ongoing support and looks forward to resuming the regular activities and schedules.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and we will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), our first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees, and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and, as of yesterday, as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. We are taking this proactive approach to protect our passengers, employees, and community members in the event that COVID-19 makes its way into our central Wyoming community.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. Our staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
We are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and we will make changes to our cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Special Olympics suspends through May
Special Olympics Wyoming has been monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In light of precautions being taken both locally and worldwide, the organization has decided to exercise an abundance of caution and suspend all activities through the end of May.
Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete-as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them. We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.