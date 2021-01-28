Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Skating lessons start

The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.

The Casper Skating School creates a positive learning environment for individuals by teaching ice skating fundamentals, supporting their efforts, and praising their achievements. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from our Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Skaters are encouraged to invite siblings and parents to join them on the last day of class for Celebrate Skate, a family-fun ice skating experience.

For additional information about the Casper Skating School or ice skating lessons, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

