 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Skating lessons start

The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.

The Casper Skating School creates a positive learning environment for individuals by teaching ice skating fundamentals, supporting their efforts, and praising their achievements. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from our Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Skaters are encouraged to invite siblings and parents to join them on the last day of class for Celebrate Skate, a family-fun ice skating experience.

For additional information about the Casper Skating School or ice skating lessons, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 20 and 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News