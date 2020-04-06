Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Egg hunt postponed

The annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Casper Elks Lodge in City Park, has been postponed from its original date this Saturday, April 11. Supplies have already been purchased, so the fun family activity will take place just as soon as it is safe to do so.

Virtual field trips to Science Zone

Beginning April 16, The Science Zone offers free virtual field trips for elementary students. They are available to any school district. There are two lessons for each grade level. Each lesson is aligned with the Natrona County School District’s science standards.

The field trip package includes a pre-recorded mini lessons, a real-time, 40-minute video conference with educator and assistant zoo keeper Julianna Ellis, a post-trip wrap up video and an assessment toolkit. Teachers are encouraged to incorporate the videos and handouts into their learning management system in advance of the lesson.

Teachers and schools who already scheduled traditional field trips this spring to The Science Zone are encouraged to keep their appointment and complete the field trip virtually. Reserve your field trip today.

For scheduling information, email Ben.Kinion@TheScienceZone.org. Messages are returned within 24 hours.