Town Crier: This Just In

Egg hunt postponed
The annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Casper Elks Lodge in City Park, has been postponed from its original date this Saturday, April 11. Supplies have already been purchased, so the fun family activity will take place just as soon as it is safe to do so.
Virtual field trips to Science Zone
Beginning April 16, The Science Zone offers free virtual field trips for elementary students. They are available to any school district. There are two lessons for each grade level. Each lesson is aligned with the Natrona County School District’s science standards.
The field trip package includes a pre-recorded mini lessons, a real-time, 40-minute video conference with educator and assistant zoo keeper Julianna Ellis, a post-trip wrap up video and an assessment toolkit. Teachers are encouraged to incorporate the videos and handouts into their learning management system in advance of the lesson.
Teachers and schools who already scheduled traditional field trips this spring to The Science Zone are encouraged to keep their appointment and complete the field trip virtually. Reserve your field trip today.
For scheduling information, email Ben.Kinion@TheScienceZone.org. Messages are returned within 24 hours.
Parkinson’s support canceled
The Parkinson’s Support Group Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 has been canceled. All future meetings have been cancelled at this time due to the COVID-19. We will announce future meetings in the Town Crier or you can call Jerri at 577-5204. We thank you for your ongoing support and look forward to resuming the regular meeting schedule soon.
Caregivers support canceled
The Caregivers Support Group Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April.28, 2020 has been cancelled. All future meetings have been cancelled at this time due to COVID-19 concerns. We will announce future meetings in the Town Crier or you can call Jerri at 577-5204. Stay safe and well.
Parkinson’s exercise canceled
Rocky Mountain Therapy has cancelled the Parkinson’s exercise classes scheduled on Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m., due to COVID-19 concerns. Watch for updates as to when classes will resume. Stay well and safe and we’ll see you soon.
Be the first to know
