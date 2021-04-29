Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Early dance at Eagles Saturday

Please join us for an early dance from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge on May Day, May 1. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorites you would like him to play. Also bring goodies for the potluck dinner if you want. We'll plan to eat at 7 p.m. See you there.

Rotary hears about CNFR

On Monday, May 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Walters has been the commissioner of the NIRA for 13 years. During his time as NIRA commissioner, he was instrumental in two multi-year renewals of the CNFR being hosted in Casper, including the newest agreement that guarantees that the CNFR will remain in Casper through 2027. 2021 will be Roger’s last year as commissioner and he will be sorely missed by the CNFR Committee, Casper businesses, fans and beyond.