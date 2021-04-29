 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Early dance at Eagles Saturday

Please join us for an early dance from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge on May Day, May 1. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorites you would like him to play. Also bring goodies for the potluck dinner if you want. We'll plan to eat at 7 p.m. See you there.

Rotary hears about CNFR

On Monday, May 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Walters has been the commissioner of the NIRA for 13 years. During his time as NIRA commissioner, he was instrumental in two multi-year renewals of the CNFR being hosted in Casper, including the newest agreement that guarantees that the CNFR will remain in Casper through 2027. 2021 will be Roger’s last year as commissioner and he will be sorely missed by the CNFR Committee, Casper businesses, fans and beyond.

Roger owned a pest control business for eight years and a truck wash business for five years. He worked at Sam Houston State University for 32 years as a teacher and rodeo coach.

Deadline for adult softball May 6

Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men, women, and coed teams that will begin play May 24. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.

All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.

If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

Dance concert May 8

Wyoming Dance Arts presents "Magnetic North," navigating the human condition through dance, at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and the public is welcome. The concert features both WDA dancers, as well as dancers from Casper College.

All ages show May 8

System Restore, The Shivers, and getbent will play at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at Oil City Brew Company. It is an all ages show and there is a $5 fee at the door.

