Town Crier: This Just In

New school sets open house
Rainey Dell Elementary School, a new private elementary school in Casper, will host an open house by appointment on July 15 for prospective families and the Casper community to tour the school.
Founder and director Jodi Shelton has a vision to create a school that models teaching to a higher standard by designing curriculum to meet students' educational strengths and teach to each child's highest potential. The vision also includes an educational environment designed for gifted and talented and ADHD students where they can thrive academically.
Rainey Dell will also partner with local businesses such as Vibes, Pottery By You and Sanctuary Pottery Studio to enhance students' learning experience. Curriculum will include weekly art lessons, investigations series by Pearson for math lessons, interactive science by Pearson, Zane-Bloser Spelling Connections, Spectrum for language arts, physical education and reading from a large collection of books at the school library.
For more information, visit raineydellelementary.com. To schedule a tour, please contact Shelton at 307-337-1250.
Blake Shelton drive-in concert at CEC July 25
Encore Drive-In Nights launches with all new performance by Blake Shelton with very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at a drive-in style concert at the Casper Events Center on July 25. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights from the safety of their personal vehicles.
Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore DriveIn Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.
Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous Aug. 29
Saturday, August 29, 2020, the 3rd annual Sheepherder Rendezvous will be held at the Town Park in Glenrock. Events are scheduled throughout the day to view and educate those attending this year’s event. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, blacksmithing demonstrations and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors will be available on site. Contact Rick Davis for more information at 307-554-0169.
Converse County library events
July 15: The Science Zone will present live on both Glenrock and Douglas libraries' Facebook page on "Hydroponic Gardening" for kids up to age 12 in honor of the Farm Walls that director, Cindy Moore, wrote a grant and acquired for the libraries. They will be live on FB in Glenrock from 10-11 a.m. and in Douglas from 4-5 p.m.
July 17, 7 p.m.: Concert in the Courtyard (with social distancing) of the Converse County Library Glenrock. Appearing will be the award-winning folk/bluegrass duo of Bettman & Halpin (bettmanandhalpin.com). Masks are encouraged for the audience.
July 18, 4 p.m.: Bettman & Halpin Serenade by the Bridge! The talented duo will play onstage as a grand finale to the Ayres Natural Bridge 100th Anniversary celebration. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
Monday, July 27, 6 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Raptor Program will present: "The Care of Magical Creatures," Zoom presentation for all ages, featuring owls and other predators. Participants must sign up ahead of time to receive their Zoom invitation. This is part of the CCL Glenrock's Harry Potter Week, leading up to a Harry Potter Birthday Party for all ages from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
On the same date (July 31), the CCL Douglas will host a GALA CARNIVAL from 4:30-7:30 pm in the parking lot with cotton candy, clowns and other fun for their final Summer Reading Awards Party. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
Wednesday, July 27, 4-8:30 p.m.: Countywide Hot July Nights Concert with Jbird Shogren and Shanghai'd in the Courtyard of the CCL Glenrock. The Glenrock Lions Club will be serving burgers and dogs for their fundraiser and all the fixin's starting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot. The music will start at 7 p.m. They will socially distance for the event, and masks are encouraged.
