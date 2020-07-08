Town Crier: This Just In

Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights from the safety of their personal vehicles.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore DriveIn Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.

Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous Aug. 29

Saturday, August 29, 2020, the 3rd annual Sheepherder Rendezvous will be held at the Town Park in Glenrock. Events are scheduled throughout the day to view and educate those attending this year’s event. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, blacksmithing demonstrations and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors will be available on site. Contact Rick Davis for more information at 307-554-0169.

Converse County library events