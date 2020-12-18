Town Crier: This Just In

 Skip to main content
Holiday swim hours at aquatic center

Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:

  • Dec. 21 to 23, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 25, closed
  • Dec. 26, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 27, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 28 to 30, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, closed
  • Jan. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Holiday hours at Fort Caspar

Looking for something fun to do over the Christmas holidays? Fort Caspar Museum has two new exhibits on view for your enjoyment as well a great gift shop full of unique — and uniquely Wyoming — items and the area’s best selection of Wyoming history books.

“The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming — its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers — beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021.

Fort Caspar Museum hours for the holidays are:

  • Dec. 20 and 21, closed
  • Dec. 22, 23, and 24, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25, closed
  • Dec. 26, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 27 and 28, closed
  • Dec. 29, 30, and 31, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, closed
  • Jan. 2, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 3 and 4, closed.

During the winter season, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free. Reach the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

