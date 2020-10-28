Town Crier: This Just In

The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.