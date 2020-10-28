Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Family Halloween dance Saturday
Family Halloween Dance is 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Music by Machelle Holloway with the Reception Connection. Costume contest, games, dance lessons and more. Free but please bring a bag of candy to share. Bring the entire family out for a safe and fun Halloween night.
Free conference call classes for Habitat
Register today for sessions being offered in November and December at www.heartofwyoming.org. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system. The classes are offered a variety of dates and times and topics include: What is the Homeownership Program? Starting Your Homeownership Application; and How to Avoid Common Application Mistakes.
The next application cycle for the Homeownership Program will be hosted January 1 to 29, 2021, but there is plenty to do to prepare now.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
'Under the Weather' premiers Nov. 6
Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs November 6-7-8, 13-14-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on November 19-22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.
The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.
The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.
TeleTown offers medicare tips Nov. 10
With the Medicare Open Enrollment period open through Dec. 7, AARP Wyoming and the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program (WSHIIP) will join forces to offer a Teletown Hall for AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on November 10.
The Teletown Hall, moderated by Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck, will feature Chris Smolik offering his tips on how WSHIIP can help our state’s age 50+ to navigate the Medicare system.
The TeleTown Halls are one of many efforts offered by AARP Wyoming to educate its members on a variety of topics, including voter education. These free TeleTowns connect thousands of AARP Wyoming members with subject matter experts on a live phone conversation. On Nov. 10, AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to members for this teletown hall around 4:50 p.m. to take part in the TeleTown Hall. Anyone who does not receive a call from AARP Wyoming, may listen to the call toll-free at: 1-877-229-8523 and enter PIN of 36277.
The Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program (WSHIIP) is a federally mandated program set up to help those on Medicare understand their rights and answer their questions. WSHIIP has over 50 volunteers in almost every county who will counsel beneficiaries and help solve problems, maintain confidentiality, and it is free of charge. The organization also has four full time paid counselors and two part-time paid counselors during open enrollment
Support for grief through holidays
Dealing with grief can be especially difficult during the holiday season. The Central Wyoming Hospice "Grief Through The Holidays" support group is for those adults grieving the loss of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and learn coping strategies. The group is offered to the public at no charge, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on November 16 to 18. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. To register or for more information, please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!