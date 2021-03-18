Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Republican women meet March 23

Natrona County Republican Women moved its monthly meeting from Tuesday, March 16, to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, at the Ramkota Hotel. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door. Several of the upcoming 2021 bills scheduled this session will be discussed, as well as discussion about National Women's Day/Month. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, March 22, by noon please. Space is limited to 25-30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.

Navy exhibit closing at fort

If you have not had a chance to see it, the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit is in its final days at Fort Caspar Museum and is well worth a visit. This display tells the story of the U.S. Navy’s vessels named after the state of Wyoming, its people, places, and rivers. It closes on Saturday, April 3, 2021.