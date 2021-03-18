Town Crier: This Just In

 Skip to main content
Republican women meet March 23

Natrona County Republican Women moved its monthly meeting from Tuesday, March 16, to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday,  March 23, at the Ramkota Hotel. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door. Several of the upcoming 2021 bills scheduled this session will be discussed, as well as discussion about National Women's Day/Month. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, March 22, by noon please. Space is limited to 25-30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.

Navy exhibit closing at fort

If you have not had a chance to see it, the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit is in its final days at Fort Caspar Museum and is well worth a visit. This display tells the story of the U.S. Navy’s vessels named after the state of Wyoming, its people, places, and rivers. It closes on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.

The museum’s current winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and our phone number is 235-8462.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

