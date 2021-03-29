Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Chorale participates in retreat
In lieu of travel and festivals during the pandemic, the Casper Children’s Chorale is participating in a “stay at home” Choral Retreat, April 9 and 10 in Casper. There will be singing with guest artists, games and activities, and inspirational sessions with guest speakers. Two community service projects will be completed and distributed. Last year’s CCC graduates will be guest judges for the Chorale Talent Show.
The Children’s Chorale thanks the community of Casper for its support this past year, and invites everyone to the live Mother’s Day performance, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church.
Public invited to artists' closing reception
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is inviting the public to the closing receptions of three solo exhibits for the 2021 Spring season.
On Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in closing Barbara Rogers’ Return To.. and Clint Saunders’ Alternate States of Reality: Finding Harmony in Chaos. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibits, chat with the artists, and enjoy light refreshments.
Barbara Rogers works in large format in her Wyoming studio using intricately detailed abstract images in the traditional media of oil painting, pastel drawing, and printmaking. She has recently returned to Casper, after having studied and worked in Oakland, California for many years.
Clint Saunders has a MFA from the Academy of Art University San Francisco. Aside from his passion for creating fine art images, he has also worked as a professional photographer since 1999 and has taught classes and seminars in photography and art since 2003.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
Community baby shower April 10
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to the 6th annual free Community Baby Shower from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10, at Mercer Family Resource Center, 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy.
Expectant parents and parents of children 0 to 3 years old will leave with a bag of essentials for babies as well as various community resources.
There will even be a “Minute for Mom” self care bag.
This event is completely free to the public.
Participants will enter the event through the west entrance (Spruce St.) parking lot of Mercer Family Resource Center, receive their bag from Natrona County Prevention Coalition Volunteers, and exit through the north parking lot turning right onto Yellowstone Highway.
This event made possible by: The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents as Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department and WBI.
Consider donating to library sale
The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.
Ask yourself if you would give the items to a friend. If you would, we will accept them. Donated items include books, puzzles, games, maps, newer magazines, dvds, records, books on tape, and music cds. Please bring any items to the library drop off area near the elevator. Thank you, in advance, for helping to promote literacy. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Trails center seeks artist-in-residence
The Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications beginning April 5 through April 30, 2021 for its summer Artist-in-Residence program, hosted by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Casper Field Office. The focus for this artistic opportunity is on the National Historic Trails that cross eastern Wyoming, including the California, Mormon Pioneer, Oregon, and Pony Express trails.
Selected artists are provided with a creative, unique environment in which to generate artistic works and share their works with the public. Artistic expertise, professionalism, and creative use of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one-week residency at the Trails Center (hotel or camping options) from June through September. Professional artists of various mediums will be given equal consideration, and all are encouraged to apply.
During their stay, artists share their vision in one 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Trails Center, representative of their stay. BLM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the BLM Artist in Residence program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.
A panel of BLM, Trails Center, and cooperating association staff will judge the applicant pool. Up to two artists will be selected to participate for one-week from June through September. Selections are made based on the following criteria: entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision with respect to the Trails Center’s public education goals.
Interested artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines by accessing the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center/educational-resources or by e-mail at kkuhnel@blm.gov
Detailed instructions are on the entry form. Applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2021.
PEO sets geranium sale
It's geranium time. The sale this year is May 14 (1 to 6 p.m.) and May 15 (9 to 11 a.m.) at 1541 Diamond Drive, Diamond Oil and Gas. It will again be a drive-thru situation and COVID safety procedures will be followed. Your choices are red, white, pink, and salmon in 4-1/2 inch pots. They are locally grown by Johnny Appleseed and are $6 each. If you have ordered before you should be getting a call or email to place your order. If you want to place a first time order, please call or text 262-1531. Leave your name, phone, email and the numbers and colors you wish to order. Payment will be made with cash or check when you pick up your beautiful plants.
This is a fundraiser for Chapter AC. Money raised is used for local and national grants, loans and scholarships for women.